Insider Reveals Unique Take On Iowa Hawkeyes' QB Situation
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara has not exactly gotten off to a great start in 2024, and it's not like history supports him, either.
McNamara has played in a grand total of seven games for Iowa since transferring from the Michigan Wolverines in December 2022, accumulating seven passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a torn ACL, which he suffered last year.
As a result, many are clamoring for the Hawkeyes to make a change under center, and Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register feels the team should start considering the transition against Troy this Saturday.
In a piece where Leistikow outlines five things that would be most ideal for Iowa's Week 3 matchup, he lists backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan getting some snaps among them.
"Iowa’s backup quarterback needs playing time before Big Ten play starts Sept. 21 at Minnesota," Leistikow wrote. "And seeing Sullivan get more action either means Cade McNamara played well and got Iowa a big lead, or offensive coordinator Tim Lester actively got Sullivan some first-half reps. Either scenario is a positive development."
But there is also a third potential scenario: McNamara plays so poorly that head coach Kirk Ferentz decides to bench him in favor of Sullivan.
McNamara was brutal during his team's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones last Saturday, going 13-for-29 with 99 yards and a couple of interceptions.
To be fair, McNamara did have a strong showing in Week 1, going 21-for-31 with 251 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Illinois State, but given how disappointing the 24-year-old has been since arriving at Iowa City, you have to wonder if Ferentz's patience is running thin.
Sullivan is in his first season with the Hawkeyes after transferring from Northwestern. In 13 appearances at his previous school, he totaled 10 passing touchdowns and five picks.