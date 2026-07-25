Big Ten Media Days: 3 Questions Iowa Football Should Be Asked — But Won't

Let's be honest for a minute - how direct do we really expect questions at Big Ten Media Days to be?



Seriously. It's going to be a basketball layup line of questions tossed to these coaches and players.



Sure, some information will come out of media days. There will be the quotes that grab headlines, the jokes that land, and the classic cliches about how good a team is coming together.

The Biggest Iowa Football Questions That May Go Unasked

But will we really get down to it from Chicago during Big Ten Media Days? My gut tells me no, but if we could truly press for some answers a little bit, the Iowa Hawkeyes have some things that they should answer, but likely won't.

When will Iowa announce its starting quarterback?

Asking the direct question of who the starting quarterback will be for the Iowa Hawkeyes is beyond even the wildest of dreams. We can flush that one down the drain. It's never happening.



What about the timing, though? How long will Iowa string this quarterback competition out for? The longer they let this run on, in my opinion, the worse it is for the rest of the roster.



Can Iowa decide before game prep before Week 1 begins? Do they decide during prep for Northern Illinois? Or is this a fiasco that runs into the regular season?

What is your biggest worry about this season?

Everyone wants to enter the year believing this is the season all things break their way, the team is loaded across the board, and this is their chance.

That's just not realistic. Every team in America has weaknesses, whether you are Purdue, Ohio State, or somewhere in between, like Iowa. The Hawkeyes aren't going to come out and say it, though. The pressure that puts on a position group has a 50/50 chance of motivating them or devastating them.

What is Iowa's biggest worry? Is it truly the quarterback, as many suspect? Could it be the defensive line depth that is lacking? What about the worries of hoping transfer portal players get up to speed quickly?

Give us a record prediction

We all want it. We all want to know how good a head coach truly thinks his team is.

Kirk Ferentz is going to give the classic Iowa answer of telling us his team is coming together, but some things that are a focus of improvement in training camp. He will talk about leadership, the right attitude, and doing things the Iowa way, which, I must say, has proven to be quite successful.

But could you imagine Ferentz offering a prediction? The electricity of calling his shot for a 10-win season would be next level. Or a coach anticipating being in a fight to reach bowl eligibility at 6-6? The storylines would be incredible.