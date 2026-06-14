Iowa Football Schedule: One Word to Describe Each Non-Conference Game
In this story:
I can't put things any clearer than this: The Iowa Hawkeyes have to go 3-0 in their non-conference slate for any chance at being in the College Football Playoff conversation.
The slate is as manageable as Iowa could ask for this year, even with rival Iowa State, a Big 12 program, slotted in for a Week 2 Cy-Hawk showdown.
Anything less than 3-0 puts a serious damper on this season and could cast a gray cloud through the final nine games.
With games against Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, all of which are at home in Kinnick Stadium, Kirk Ferentz's squad can't afford a slip-up.
Week 1 vs. Northern Illinois
One word: Patience
That first drive of the season, if Iowa goes 3-&-out with a third-down incompletion, is going to get Kinnick absolutely BUZZING. Nearly 70,000 sets of eyes will be on Iowa's new quarterback.
Remember, even though it is against a Northern Illinois squad that went 3-9 last year, the nerves of starting a game inside Kinnick Stadium are very, very real.
It is also likely to be a very vanilla game plan from Iowa, which is certain not to help the case if there are some passing game lulls.
Week 2 vs. Iowa State
One word: Business
Iowa cannot get lured into the inevitable trickery and gimmicks Iowa State is bound to bring in this game. With a new head coach, Jimmy Rogers, and a roster featuring 47 transfer portal additions, this is Iowa State's Super Bowl.
Beating Iowa in this game, where they are nearly two-touchdown underdogs, makes the Cyclones' season. Iowa has to settle in, trust they are the better, more-experienced team, and not fall into the trap.
The good thing for Iowa is Kirk Ferentz is the best coach in America at limiting those sorts of mental missteps and keeping the Hawkeyes neutral, regardless of the opponent.
Week 3 vs. Northern Iowa
One word: Health
Northern Iowa is a great university. They often compete well in college basketball. But Iowa should have this game in hand by halftime at the latest.
The Panthers went 3-9 last season and are going to be undersized against Iowa in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
With Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington looming, Iowa could be wise to get up early, pull the starters, and make this the most boring second half of football of the year, keeping the clock running.
Iowa Football 2026 Schedule
Saturday, September 5: Northern Illinois (3:15 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Saturday, September 12: Iowa State (6:30 p.m., NBC)
Saturday, September 19: Northern Iowa (3:00 p.m., FS1)
Saturday, September 26: at Michigan
Saturday, October 3: Ohio State
Friday, October 9: at Washington (8 p.m.)
Saturday, October 17: Bye
Saturday, October 24: at Minnesota
Saturday, October 31: Wisconsin
Saturday, November 7: at Northwestern
Saturday, November 14: Purdue
Saturday, November 21: at Illinois
Friday, November 27: Nebraska (11:00 a.m., CBS)
All times CST
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7