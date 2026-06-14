Iowa Football Schedule: One Word to Describe Each Non-Conference Game

I can't put things any clearer than this: The Iowa Hawkeyes have to go 3-0 in their non-conference slate for any chance at being in the College Football Playoff conversation.



The slate is as manageable as Iowa could ask for this year, even with rival Iowa State, a Big 12 program, slotted in for a Week 2 Cy-Hawk showdown.



Anything less than 3-0 puts a serious damper on this season and could cast a gray cloud through the final nine games.



With games against Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, all of which are at home in Kinnick Stadium, Kirk Ferentz's squad can't afford a slip-up.

Week 1 vs. Northern Illinois

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) receives a snap during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One word: Patience



That first drive of the season, if Iowa goes 3-&-out with a third-down incompletion, is going to get Kinnick absolutely BUZZING. Nearly 70,000 sets of eyes will be on Iowa's new quarterback.



Remember, even though it is against a Northern Illinois squad that went 3-9 last year, the nerves of starting a game inside Kinnick Stadium are very, very real.



It is also likely to be a very vanilla game plan from Iowa, which is certain not to help the case if there are some passing game lulls.

Week 2 vs. Iowa State

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One word: Business



Iowa cannot get lured into the inevitable trickery and gimmicks Iowa State is bound to bring in this game. With a new head coach, Jimmy Rogers, and a roster featuring 47 transfer portal additions, this is Iowa State's Super Bowl.



Beating Iowa in this game, where they are nearly two-touchdown underdogs, makes the Cyclones' season. Iowa has to settle in, trust they are the better, more-experienced team, and not fall into the trap.



The good thing for Iowa is Kirk Ferentz is the best coach in America at limiting those sorts of mental missteps and keeping the Hawkeyes neutral, regardless of the opponent.

Week 3 vs. Northern Iowa

Nov 23, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) celebrates with receiver Jarriett Buie (0) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One word: Health



Northern Iowa is a great university. They often compete well in college basketball. But Iowa should have this game in hand by halftime at the latest.



The Panthers went 3-9 last season and are going to be undersized against Iowa in the trenches on both sides of the ball.



With Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington looming, Iowa could be wise to get up early, pull the starters, and make this the most boring second half of football of the year, keeping the clock running.

Iowa Football 2026 Schedule

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Saturday, September 5: Northern Illinois (3:15 p.m., Big Ten Network)



Saturday, September 12: Iowa State (6:30 p.m., NBC)



Saturday, September 19: Northern Iowa (3:00 p.m., FS1)



Saturday, September 26: at Michigan



Saturday, October 3: Ohio State



Friday, October 9: at Washington (8 p.m.)



Saturday, October 17: Bye



Saturday, October 24: at Minnesota



Saturday, October 31: Wisconsin



Saturday, November 7: at Northwestern



Saturday, November 14: Purdue



Saturday, November 21: at Illinois



Friday, November 27: Nebraska (11:00 a.m., CBS)



All times CST