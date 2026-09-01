Why Iowa Football Can't Afford a Wake-Up Call vs Northern Illinois

The opening week of college football isn't always as forgiving as many like to think it is. It's a gut-check moment for teams across the country when they let teams hang around.



That's something the Iowa Hawkeyes simply cannot afford in Week 1 versus Northern Illinois. Iowa has too high of expectations and too many things to focus on to find itself in a fight against a team they need to show they can handle without worry.

Iowa has too much on the line to be in a Week 1 battle

Kirk Ferentz knows this. His team knows this. It's the reality of Iowa's 2026 season.



The Hawkeyes have too much in front of them to let things get derailed in a Week 1 game that devolves into a second-half battle.

For Iowa, this game has to be about finding a rhythm, getting quality quarterback play, and making sure the defense trusts each other with so many new faces. An early lead, and a big one at that, has to be the top priority.



The Hawkeyes need to turn the second-half into a glorified scrimmage. Why? The quarterback play.



With Iowa not having an answer at quarterback, throwing Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown into a Week 1 battle, where the fans inside Kinnick Stadium will surely be restless if this game is close, is like throwing a match on a fire covered in gasoline. It can't happen.

Northern Illinois is an upset-minded program

Just two years ago, early in the 2024 season, the Northern Illinois Huskies went into South Bend and absolutely stunned the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14 as a 28-point underdog.



The Huskies will enter Kinnick Stadium nearly the same, a four-touchdown underdog. Iowa can't let history repeat itself in 2026 in the season opener.

Iowa, as a program, knows what it is facing

Is it fair to say Notre Dame may have looked past Northern Illinois in 2024? That's neither here nor there. One thing that is certain is that Kirk Ferentz doesn't look past teams.



Iowa has been extremely solid in season-opening games. In the last 15 openers, Iowa owns a 13-2 record.

Of those 15 games, three of them happened to be against the Northern Illinois Huskies. In 2012, Iowa barely snuck out with a win, 18-17. The 2018 season saw Iowa handle the Huskies with a 33-7 victory.



But the 2013 season saw Northern Illinois topple Iowa 30-27. That's the target on Iowa's back this weekend, and something this team, staff, and program are well aware of.



Iowa can't afford a wake-up call against Northern Illinois.