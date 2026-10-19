Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin Kickoff Time Returns Rivalry to Classic Slot

The Battle for the Heartland has seen some snoozers in recent years, but for the most part, this rivalry between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers is a vintage Big Ten showdown that brings the best of the old, traditional aspects of the sport to center stage.

The Hawkeyes, due to their recent success over the last few years, have been landing in more and more primetime afternoon and night slots. That's only part of the case for this year's showdown against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes and the Badgers stay in the spotlight and get primetime coverage, but it's at the exact time this game is supposed to be played each year.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Kickoff Time

Iowa and Wisconsin are destined to enter the Halloween spotlight for America on October 31, when they kick off against one another at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

🚨 KICK TIME 🚨



Our game against Wisconsin is set to kick off at 11:00 am CT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/4nlZe16rXN — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 19, 2026

Iowa City and Kinnick Stadium are drawing the interest of FOX Big Noon Kickoff, which has them 2-for-2 on the year, with ESPN College GameDay making a trip earlier this year for the Hawkeyes' game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT



Date: Saturday, October 31



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: FOX



Streaming: FOX Sports App

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Rivalry History

All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 49-48-2



Last 10 Meetings: Tied at 5-5



Last Meeting: Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0 on October 11, 2025, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin

Iowa has rolled the Badgers in the last two matchups. Iowa has won the last two games by a combined score of 79-10, which featured a 42-10 victory at home in 2024 and a 37-0 victory on the road last year. Iowa has also won the last four games in the Battle for the Heartland.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Personally, I can't help but believe that this is the perfect kickoff time for Iowa and Wisconsin. I get wanting this game at night for the rivalry, Kinnick Stadium under the lights, and all of that, but this rivalry feels different.

This rivalry is supposed to be played on an overcast day in the Midwest, with temperatures in the mid-40s, and two game plans that want to pound the rock and play defense. That's what Iowa versus Wisconsin should be.

The 2026 version has even more juice to it. Iowa is 5-1, with a trip to Minnesota looming before this game, while Wisconsin is 4-2, with the USC Trojans coming to Madison.