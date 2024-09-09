Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Major Roster Move After Iowa State Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a miserable loss to the Iowa State Cyclones this past weekend, blowing a double-digit lead in a 20-19 defeat.
As a result, Iowa fell out of the top 25 and now will have a very limited margin for error the rest of the way.
One thing is for sure: the Hawkeyes will now be leaning an awful lot on running back Kaleb Johnson.
Iowa released its updated depth chart on Monday, and one change was very noticeable: Johnson is now the No. 1 running back (h/t John Steppe of The Gazette).
Going into the season, the Hawkeyes considered Johnson and Kamari Moulton as interchangeable in terms of who held the title of featured back.
But after the first couple of weeks, Johnson has established himself as the clear starter.
Now in his junior campaign, Johnson was not all that impressive over his first two years at Iowa. Last season, he rushed for just 463 yards and three touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry.
However, through the first two games of 2024, Johnson has been electric, racking up 306 yards and four scores while logging an incredible 8.4 yards per attempt.
Compare that to Moulton, who has carried the ball 26 times for just 81 yards.
Johnson was one of the lone bright spots in the Hawkeyes' loss to Iowa State, toting the pigskin 25 times for 187 yards and a couple of scores. He also caught three passes for nine yards.
Iowa will look to get back on track when it hosts Troy next Saturday.