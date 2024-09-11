Iowa Hawkeyes Star Dishes On Team Being Elite In Key Offensive Category
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not gotten off to a very auspicious start this season, as they just blew a double-digit lead in a loss to the archrival Iowa State Cyclones.
However, there is still plenty of time left for Iowa to salvage the campaign, and in doing so, the Hawkeyes can lean on one area in which they have been incredibly efficient: running the football.
While Iowa is certainly not known for its offense, its rushing attack has been a formidable unit through the first two weeks of 2024.
Hawkeyes star offensive lineman Connor Colby was asked about the team's impressive ground game, and he offered a rather funny response when asked about Iowa averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
"Is that pretty good?" Colby asked, via Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press Citizen.
Norby then went on to reveal why the Hawkeyes have been so good at running the ball early on this season.
"I think it just boils down to confidence," Colby said. "Once you can stack all those reps together, play as a unit and get out there on Saturday, you kind of know what the other guys are going to do. ... That allows you to play faster, as well."
As one reporter noted, Iowa has been averaging around three to three-and-a-half yards per rushing attempt for years now, but things have definitely changed in 2024.
Running back Kaleb Johnson has spearheaded the Hawkeyes' suddenly elite running game, racking up 306 yards and four touchdowns while logging an incredible 8.4 yards per tote thus far.
Johnson totaled 187 yards and a couple of scores in Iowa's loss to Iowa State.