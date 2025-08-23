Iowa Receives Stunning Prediction That Will Have Fans Buzzing
The Iowa Hawkeyes were actually a disappointment last year, going 8-5 and losing to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. Offense remained a problem for Iowa, which still could not figure out its quarterback situation.
However, the Hawkeyes have taken significant strides to improve in that area this offseason, particularly in adding quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal.
While Gronowski spent the first four years of his career at South Dakota State, an FCS school, he still represents a major upgrade over what Iowa has trotted out under center in recent seasons and could ultimately help the Hawkeyes' offense reach new heights.
But with running back Kaleb Johnson departing for the NFL, does Iowa actually have enough offense to make a serious push in 2025?
The Athletic staff seems to believe so, as it actually has the Hawkeyes making the College Football Playoff as the No. 9 seed. Arizona State, Georgia and Tulane were the 10 through 12 seeds behind them. The staff has Iowa going 10-2 on the campaign.
Could Iowa really contend for a national championship?
This would obviously comprise a gigantic step forward for the Hawkeyes, who have always been on the outside looking in when it comes to playing with the big boys. Finishing ahead of Georgia — a well-known national powerhouse — would be quite the feat for Kirk Ferentz's club, which lost to UCLA and Michigan State last season.
While Iowa will avoid playing Ohio State during the regular season this time around, its schedule isn't exactly forgiving. It currently has four ranked opponents on its slate, starting with Iowa State on Sept. 6. The Hawkeyes will also face Indiana, Penn State and Oregon, the latter of whom are both ranked in the top 10. The Nittany Lions, in fact, are second in the country.
Luckily for the Hawkeyes, though, those three difficult Big Ten matchups will all be at home, so perhaps Iowa can steal a win or two.
Perhaps the Hawkeyes will be better than last year. but while they definitely improved at quarterback, it's important to remember that they also lost a ton of players on the defensive side of the ball.
We'll get a good idea of just how good Iowa really is when it faces Iowa State in a couple of weeks. The season opener against Albany should be a gimme.