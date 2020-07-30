Independent Review: Iowa Football Program's Rules 'Perpetuated Racial Or Cultural Biases'

An independent review into allegations of racial disparities within the Iowa football program concluded that the program's rules "perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity."

The report by Husch Blackwell, a law firm in Kansas City, Mo., was released Thursday morning. Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and football coach Kirk Ferentz will have a press conference in Iowa City at 1 p.m. (CDT) Thursday.

"This is an important time for me as a leader and for our program," Ferentz said in a statement released Thursday morning. "This Review brings us face-to-face with allegations of uneven treatment, where our culture that mandated uniformity caused many Black players to feel they were unable to show up as their authentic selves.

"I want to apologize for the pain and frustration they felt at a time when I was trusted to help each of them become a better player, and a better person."

The review began in June after former players made allegations on social media concerning racial issues within the program. Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was the focus of many of the allegations, reached a separation agreement with the university in June and is no longer with the program.

Besides the 26-page report released to the media on Thursday, four separate personnel reports on specific allegations made against current and former employees were summarized and provided to the university by Husch Blackwell. Those employees were not named in the review.

Investigators interviewed 111 individuals, including 45 current and 29 former players on the football team and 36 current and former employees. Fifty-two percent of the individuals interviewed were Black, 42 percent were white.

Among the findings:

• Players and coaches agreed that the Iowa football program is based on discipline and accountability. Several current and former players said some coaches have used that to "create and perpetuate an environment that bullies and demeans athletes, especially Black athletes."

• Several interviewees said the rules placed "significant, heightened stress" on players of all races.

• The philosophy of "The Iowa Way" mandates uniformity and discourages individualism, and many Black players expressed difficulty adjusting to the program's culture. The players said they felt they were required to conform to the "mold" of a clean-cut, white player.

• Numerous current and former players and coaches of all races described an environment in which a small number of coaches "felt empowered" to bully and demean athletes, especially Black athletes.

• Team rules on hair, clothing, jewelry and tattoos left many Black players "feeling isolated, targeted, and unwelcome in the program."

• Most players commented positively about Ferentz and his leadership of the program.

• Current players believe the environment of the program has improved significantly since June. The review concluded that players are "cautiously optimistic" that the coaching staff is listening to their concerns and having genuine conversations with them.

The review recommended Barta and Ferentz create "action steps" aimed at improving the culture, eliminating biases, encouraging players to report concerns of mistreatment, and emphasizing the university's policy statement against retaliation within the football program.