Iowa Names Leadership Group

Iowa's 2020 Football Leadership Group was announced on Friday, and it is a mix of players from different classes.

The group includes nine seniors, three juniors, six sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen.

The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the season. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.

It's a group that impresses coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I know when I walk into that room with those 21 Leadership Group members, I know we’re walking in with reasonable people," he said on Friday.

Ferentz said the group was formulated one month ago, with some changes recommended by the captains of the Hawkeye Championship teams that were part of a spring competition within the team.

“Due to discussions and dialogue with our players, and in particular the Hawkeye Championship Captains, we felt it best to reset the model and elect new leadership to assist in formulating team policies and involvement in team decision-making throughout the year," Ferentz said in a statement. "We wanted to empower our current student-athletes to provide feedback for those who would work to be productive toward the goals of the group. That list closely matched what we put together as a staff.”

The Leadership Group

Cole Banwart, OL, Senior, Ottosen, Iowa

Dane Belton, DB, Sophomore, Tampa, Fla.

Seth Benson, LB, Sophomore, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Julius Brents, DB, Sophomore, Indianapolis, Ind.

Djimon Colbert, LB, Junior, Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Keith Duncan, K, Senior, Weddington, N.C.

Chauncey Golston, DL, Senior, Detroit, Michigan

Matt Hankins, DB, Senior, Lewisville, Texas

Jermari Harris, DB, Redshirt Freshman, Chicago, Ill.

Desmond Hutson, WR, Redshirt Freshman, Raytown, Mo.

Alaric Jackson, OL, Senior, Detroit, Michigan

Ivory Kelly-Martin, RB, Junior, Plainfield, Ill.

Jack Koerner, DB, Junior, Des Moines, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Sophomore, Solon, Iowa

Nick Niemann, LB, Senior, Sycamore, Illinois

Alex Padilla, QB, Redshirt Freshman, Greenwood Village, Colo.

Spencer Petras, QB, Sophomore, San Rafael, California

Mekhi Sargent, RB, Senior, Key West, Florida

Austin Schulte, DL, Senior Pella, Iowa

Brandon Smith, WR, Senior, Lake Cormorant, Mississippi

Tyrone Tracy, Jr., WR, Sophomore, Camby, Ind.