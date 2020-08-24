SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Jackson, Linderbaum Among Top 100 Draft Board

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum are side-by-side on CBSSports.com's Top 100 2021 NFL Draft board.

Jackson, Iowa's left tackle, was ranked 72nd, while Linderbaum, a center, was ranked 73rd.

Neither player will be playing this fall, since the Big Ten has pushed the season back to a possible winter/spring schedule.

Jackson started at left tackle in 10 games last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He missed three games to injury. Jackson, a Detroit, Michigan, native, was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer and was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.

Linderbaum started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group and to Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team All-Big Ten team.

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown was ranked 87th overall. while Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was ranked 92nd. The Hawkeyes would have seen both players this season under the original 2020 schedule — Iowa was set to play Northern Iowa in the Sept. 5 season opener, and then play host to Iowa State on Sept. 12.

Among the other players who would have been on Iowa's schedule before COVID-19 medical concerns (several had already decided to opt out)"

3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
6. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
8. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Might Have Been: Hawkeyes Ranked In AP Top 25

Iowa comes in at No. 24 in preseason poll, despite no fall season in the Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

A Cruel Summer For Iowa Athletics

Some of it had to do with the coronavirus, a lot of it had to do with internal problems. But did anyone learn from it?

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cuts Four Sports

Men's gymnastics, men's tennis, swimming and diving are eliminated.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobKong

With No Big Ten Season, Who Should Iowa Fans Follow?

ESPN's suggestion: How about Auburn?

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Make PFF All-Big Ten First Team

Duncan, Smith-Marsette, Heflin and Linderbaum honored.

John Bohnenkamp

Former Hawkeye Martin Transferring To Nebraska

The wide receiver will play for his third program in three years.

Adam Hensley

Iowa's Football Parents Head To Chicago

They are meeting with others from around the Big Ten on Friday in an attempt to talk with commissioner Kevin Warren and get some answers.

Adam Hensley

Smith-Marsette Named Second-Team All-American By USA Today

Iowa senior honored as a kick returner.

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Honored On Senior Bowl Top 250

Duncan, Cronk, Jackson and Smith-Marsette honored.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Parents Say Warren's Response Was 'Unacceptable'

Group says Big Ten hasn't fully explained decision to postpone fall sports seasons.

John Bohnenkamp