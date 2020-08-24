Jackson, Linderbaum Among Top 100 Draft Board

Iowa offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum are side-by-side on CBSSports.com's Top 100 2021 NFL Draft board.

Jackson, Iowa's left tackle, was ranked 72nd, while Linderbaum, a center, was ranked 73rd.

Neither player will be playing this fall, since the Big Ten has pushed the season back to a possible winter/spring schedule.

Jackson started at left tackle in 10 games last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He missed three games to injury. Jackson, a Detroit, Michigan, native, was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer and was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.

Linderbaum started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group and to Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team All-Big Ten team.

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown was ranked 87th overall. while Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was ranked 92nd. The Hawkeyes would have seen both players this season under the original 2020 schedule — Iowa was set to play Northern Iowa in the Sept. 5 season opener, and then play host to Iowa State on Sept. 12.

Among the other players who would have been on Iowa's schedule before COVID-19 medical concerns (several had already decided to opt out)"

3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

6. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

8. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota