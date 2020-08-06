Iowa Ranked No. 23 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Iowa's football team was ranked No. 23 in the Amway Coaches Poll, released Thursday morning.

The Hawkeyes, coming off a 10-3 season, finished with 204 points in the poll.

Iowa has won 47 games over the past five seasons, the best five-year total in school history and a total that ranks ninth in the nation. The Hawkeyes had six home wins last season and have posted 27 victories in Kinnick Stadium in the last five seasons.

Iowa will begin the season with a four-game winning streak, including a 49-24 win over No. 22 USC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams in the rankings, and the Hawkeyes will play four of those teams this season. Three of those games will come in the season's final four-game stretch.

Ohio State, which was ranked second, is Iowa's final opponent of the regular season — the Hawkeyes will play the Buckeyes on Nov. 21 in Columbus, Ohio.

Iowa will play at No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 24. The Hawkeyes will play No. 12 Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 14.

The Hawkeyes will play at No. 18 Minnesota on Sept. 19.

Clemson was No. 1 in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU in the top five.

Iowa State, which was on Iowa's nonconference schedule before the Big Ten went to its conference-only schedule, was ranked No. 25.

Iowa is scheduled to begin fall practice on Friday after the Big Ten announced its 10-game conference-only schedule on Wednesday.