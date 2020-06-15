Former Hawkeyes React To Doyle Departure

Monday's announcement that Iowa and football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle had reached a separation agreement brought social media reaction from former players who had alleged racial disparities within the program.

Doyle, who has been on the Iowa staff for 21 years, was the focus of many of the allegations.

TV cameras record Gary Barta's press conference on Monday. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

On June 5, James Daniels tweeted about "too many racial disparities" in the program, and that "black players have been treated unfairly for too long." His tweet sparked a conversation, with numerous fellow Hawkeyes speaking out about their experience with the program.

On Monday, former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer expressed his gratitude for his strength and conditioning coach.

Marcel Joly, a former defensive lineman, toasted Doyle's departure and retweeted USA Today columnist Dan Wolken's thoughts on the situation.

Former Hawkeye long snapper Tyler Kluver tweeted that he owes a lot to Doyle and understands his importance.

Jaleel Johnson, who currently plays on the defensive line for Minnesota, sent out a simple (yet powerful) tweet after the announcement.

Former Iowa football player Matt Melloy tweeted his thanks to Doyle, saying he was proud to have called him his coach.

And finally, James Daniels tweeted once more, this time posting a meme when Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said during his Monday press conference that he had spoken with a "former student athlete."

Barta said an independent review into the allegations would take place immediately, and that he expected the results from the inquiry to be reported "in weeks, not months."

