Iowa Football Undervalued in Big Ten's College Football Playoff Betting Odds

Slowly but surely, the 2026 college football season is approaching. With that comes the very forward look at the always-looming College Football Playoff. It's the pinnacle of defining success in today's version of the sport.



Make the playoff, the year is a success. Miss it, and fans are often wondering where it went wrong and what led to being on the outside looking in.



Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes were knocking on the door of the playoff, but losses to Indiana and Oregon, by a combined five total points, sent them to the ReliaQuest Bowl. Entering 2026, the playoff is on Iowa's mind, despite the odds being against them.

Big Ten 2026 College Football Playoff Odds

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti lifts the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana: -340

Oregon: -290

Ohio State: -270

USC: +270

Michigan: +310

Penn State: +370

Washington: +500

Iowa: +700

UCLA: +2000

Wisconsin: +2200

Illinois: +2500

Minnesota: +2500

Nebraska: +3000

Northwestern: +7000

Maryland: +8000

Michigan State: +20000

Purdue: +40000

Rutgers: n/a



All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Big Ten and College Football Playoff history

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 2025 bracket saw four Big Ten teams make the field, while 2026 saw three teams go to the playoff. Looking at how top-heavy the 2026 version of the Big Ten is, it almost feels like you could block off four spots for the conference.

Barring utter catastrophe, Oregon and Ohio State are going to the CFP. Indiana, despite the best odds of the bunch, ushers in a new quarterback in Josh Hoover. It's unlikely for a collapse, but regression after a 16-0 national championship feels almost inevitable, no?



That could open up two spots up for the next grouping, which features odds from +270 to +700. Five teams are vying for two spots, and Iowa gets to play two of them. Could a 1-1 split against Washington and Michigan be enough?

Is Iowa really only the 8th-best team in the Big Ten?

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

So, you've got USC, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, and Iowa all in this second tier of the Big Ten College Football Playoff odds. Here's where things get a bit curious to me.



USC, Michigan, and Penn State all have season win totals of 8.5. Iowa and Washington carry 7.5 win totals into the year.

USC is the most likely of the bunch to turn a corner with Lincoln Riley. Michigan ushers in a new era after yet another scandal, and quarterback Bryce Underwood has a lot to prove. Penn State is in the Matt Campbell era and will have pressure immediately.



Yet, Iowa's odds are nearly double this trio? Is one more game in the season win total worth doubling the odds of a College Football Playoff appearance?

Washington sits tied with Iowa at 7.5 wins for its total, but still receives better odds. Is this solely based upon the outcome of Iowa versus Washington in Week 6? You'd like to think head-to-head is the ultimate determinant, but we all know how that goes.

Iowa has a tough three-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington to navigate; otherwise, they should be favorites or darn close in the other nine contests.



With a realistic path to 10-2, and a good shot at 9-3, which could be a coin flip to make the field, Iowa carries serious value in the College Football Playoff world.