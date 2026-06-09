Iowa Football Undervalued in Big Ten's College Football Playoff Betting Odds
In this story:
Slowly but surely, the 2026 college football season is approaching. With that comes the very forward look at the always-looming College Football Playoff. It's the pinnacle of defining success in today's version of the sport.
Make the playoff, the year is a success. Miss it, and fans are often wondering where it went wrong and what led to being on the outside looking in.
Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes were knocking on the door of the playoff, but losses to Indiana and Oregon, by a combined five total points, sent them to the ReliaQuest Bowl. Entering 2026, the playoff is on Iowa's mind, despite the odds being against them.
Big Ten 2026 College Football Playoff Odds
Indiana: -340
Oregon: -290
Ohio State: -270
USC: +270
Michigan: +310
Penn State: +370
Washington: +500
Iowa: +700
UCLA: +2000
Wisconsin: +2200
Illinois: +2500
Minnesota: +2500
Nebraska: +3000
Northwestern: +7000
Maryland: +8000
Michigan State: +20000
Purdue: +40000
Rutgers: n/a
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Big Ten and College Football Playoff history
The 2025 bracket saw four Big Ten teams make the field, while 2026 saw three teams go to the playoff. Looking at how top-heavy the 2026 version of the Big Ten is, it almost feels like you could block off four spots for the conference.
Barring utter catastrophe, Oregon and Ohio State are going to the CFP. Indiana, despite the best odds of the bunch, ushers in a new quarterback in Josh Hoover. It's unlikely for a collapse, but regression after a 16-0 national championship feels almost inevitable, no?
That could open up two spots up for the next grouping, which features odds from +270 to +700. Five teams are vying for two spots, and Iowa gets to play two of them. Could a 1-1 split against Washington and Michigan be enough?
Is Iowa really only the 8th-best team in the Big Ten?
So, you've got USC, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, and Iowa all in this second tier of the Big Ten College Football Playoff odds. Here's where things get a bit curious to me.
USC, Michigan, and Penn State all have season win totals of 8.5. Iowa and Washington carry 7.5 win totals into the year.
USC is the most likely of the bunch to turn a corner with Lincoln Riley. Michigan ushers in a new era after yet another scandal, and quarterback Bryce Underwood has a lot to prove. Penn State is in the Matt Campbell era and will have pressure immediately.
Yet, Iowa's odds are nearly double this trio? Is one more game in the season win total worth doubling the odds of a College Football Playoff appearance?
Washington sits tied with Iowa at 7.5 wins for its total, but still receives better odds. Is this solely based upon the outcome of Iowa versus Washington in Week 6? You'd like to think head-to-head is the ultimate determinant, but we all know how that goes.
Iowa has a tough three-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington to navigate; otherwise, they should be favorites or darn close in the other nine contests.
With a realistic path to 10-2, and a good shot at 9-3, which could be a coin flip to make the field, Iowa carries serious value in the College Football Playoff world.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7