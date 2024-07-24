Kirk Ferentz Talks Offense in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Of course the first question asked to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz at Wednesday’s Big Ten Football Media Days press conference was going to be about the Hawkeyes’ offense.
And the second question, too.
It’s been a national punchline the last couple of years, given the Hawkeyes’ struggles along with the fact that they somehow kept winning games.
Iowa won 10 games and the Big Ten West Division title last season behind a defense that ranked fourth nationally in points allowed, but with an offense that ranked last among 130 NCAA Division I teams in total offense and 129th in scoring offense. And the Hawkeyes put up similar numbers the year before.
“We haven't been where we've wanted to be offensively for a couple years,” Ferentz said. “As a coach, you have to evaluate things and be realistic. Certainly last year is an easy thing to point out.”
Ferentz pointed out how injuries to quarterback Cade McNamara and tight ends Erick All and Luke Lachey were big setbacks to Iowa’s plans.
“Our top three -- if you asked anybody this time last year who were our top three offensive players, they weren't there when we started conference play,” he said. “We paid for that, but I thought the guys did a great job of playing with what we had and maneuvering their way through and finding a way to win ten football games.”
The offensive struggles led to the midseason firing of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son, although he did finish the season with the team. Tim Lester, who had been working with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers as an analyst, was hired as the new offensive coordinator in the winter.
“Going through the search process was interesting,” Ferentz said. “Tim just really stood out. I think he's a really good fit for us, whether you talk about his personality and obviously his offensive background, his expertise, played quarterback, coached quarterbacks, has been a coordinator, and then had a rare opportunity last year to really almost take a coaching sabbatical, if you will, and worked with the Packers and got great exposure to a lot of people offensively and helped out on the defensive side.
“He comes with a wealth of knowledge. One thing I do appreciate, he's a former head coach. That wasn't a requisite, but also quickly in the conversation, I think he's got a deep appreciation for how football works, how offense can complement defense, special teams. Everybody is going to be working on the same -- you know, towards the same end. So that part's all been good.”
The installation of the offense has given it a new look, but Ferentz knows there is still one constant.
“Every offense has its different styles and whatever, but really to me success in offense still gets down to execution,” Ferentz said. “The guys up front have to block, and the receivers have to block, and then somebody's got to do a good job of getting the ball where it's supposed to, and the passing game is the same thing. People have got to get open. They've got to make tough catches, and the quarterback has got to be able to deliver into all sorts of protection.
“It's not like you're inventing anything. It's going to be a little bit different certainly, but I think our players took to it quickly.”
Where the offense goes over the next few months is the question that wasn’t asked, because the answer isn’t clear.
“I went through a similar thing in 1996, I guess it would have been, when we moved to Baltimore, and Ted Marchibroda took over the offense for us,” Ferentz said, referring to his time in the NFL as the offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns and then when they moved to Baltimore. “My takeaway from that was the players learned a lot faster than I did. I was the only guy that was stumbling on things that were in my memory bank. The players just move on pretty quickly. It's kind of been that way this way too. It's been a good transition.
“All that being said, we've got a lot of work to do in the next four weeks.”