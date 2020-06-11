NCAA Practice Proposal Approved By Committee

Iowa could begin college football workouts on July 13 under a proposal approved by the NCAA's football oversight committee.

The six-week plan includes extra two weeks of walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study.

The Hawkeyes, who open the season on Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, were among the majority of college football programs who didn't get any spring practice time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa was able to complete its winter workout schedule, but the campus and athletic facilities were closed in mid-March along with the NCAA and Big Ten putting a moratorium on team workouts.

Under the NCAA plan, teams would need to get a minimum of four weeks of practices before they could play their first game.

The proposal is expected to be approved by the NCAA Division I Council, which meets Tuesday.

Iowa linebackers (from left) Nick Niemann, Seth Benson, and Dillon Doyle look to the sideline during last year's Kids Day scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

The NCAA plan says players can participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (no more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

From July 24 to Aug. 6, players can take part in up to 20 hours of football-related activities per week (not more than four hours per day), including:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football. Players cannot wear pads.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

Players will be required to get two days off during that two-week period.

The 29-day legislated practice period would begin on Aug. 7. Teams can have up to 25 practices before their first game.

Iowa started its voluntary workout schedule on Monday.