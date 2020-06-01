ESPN: Petras Among The 'Wild Cards'

Spencer Petras, who is expected to be Iowa's starting quarterback this season, was ranked among the "wild cards" for the 2020 season by ESPN.com.

ESPN ranked quarterbacks in the top programs in the nation by tiers, according to experience and talent.

Petras was one of seven quarterbacks listed in the "wild cards" tier, along with West Virginia's Jarret Doege, Syracuse's Tommy DeVito, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Utah's Jake Bentley, Georgia's J.T. Daniels and UCF's McKenzie Milton. The tier was described as "high-ceiling, low-floor guys."

Doege was ranked highest in the tier, with Petras at No. 2.

Of Petras, ESPN said:

"It's doubtful Iowa is going to turn into a run 'n' shoot offense overnight, but Petras could be the Hawkeyes' best legit passing threat in years. Still, he has had only a few chances to show his talents on game day, so his transition into the starting role is a big question."

Petras, a third-year sophomore, has played in five games, completing 6-of-11 passes for 25 yards. He played in three games last season as the No. 2 on the depth chart behind three-year starter Nate Stanley.

Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence were in Tier 1 as "can't miss" quarterbacks.

Among the Tier 2-Elite quarterbacks were Minnesota's Tanner Morgan and Iowa State's Brock Purdy.

Other Big Ten quarterbacks:

• Penn State's Sean Clifford and Illinois' Brandon Peters were in Tier 6-Game Managers.

• In Tier 10-We Could Be Convinced were Purdue's Jack Plummer, Northwestern's Peyton Ramsey, Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr.