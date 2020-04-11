Video: Barta On Full Football Season

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta talked on Thursday about what it would take to get a college football season in this season.

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has led to speculation on what a college football season would look like if there is still a question about safety for participants and fans.

The biggest question is whether campuses will be open this fall. College campuses were closed in the spring, with many going to online classes, and several Big Ten schools have already moved summer classes to online only.

Barta would not talk about specific scenarios during his Thursday video conference, just because of the fluidity of the situation.

There is no question, he said, that any alteration to the football season, whether it's shortened, moved to later in the season, or canceled altogether, would have a dramatic impact on the financial situation of Iowa's athletics department, which depends heavily on the revenue of seven home football games annually, as well as money from the Big Ten's various television partners.

Barta estimated, from conversations with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, that the Hawkeyes would need a preparation time of 6-8 weeks to safely begin a season.

Barta said health officials will be involved heavily in the decision-making process.

One scenario that likely isn't on the table is playing games without fans. As Barta pointed out, and other Big Ten ADs have said the same thing, if it's not safe for fans to be in stadiums, it's not safe for players.

For now, what comes next in the college football season is still nothing but speculation. But it is clear that it is a major concern within conferences and athletic departments heading into the next few months.