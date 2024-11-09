WATCH: Iowa Corrals Critical End Zone Interception vs. UCLA
The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a fast start against the UCLA Bruins.
First, running back Kaleb Johnson punched in a touchdown to put Iowa up 7-0. Then, as UCLA was driving down the field, defensive back Quinn Schulte picked off Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers in the end zone.
Iowa has now corralled an interception in 11 straight games, a testament to its ball-hawking defense.
The Hawkeyes have been on a roll in general lately, having won two straight games in dominant fashion entering their matchup with the Bruins.
Of course, Iowa's recent run has coincided with the team making a change at quarterback, as Brendan Sullivan supplanted Cade McNamara as the starter midway through the Hawkeyes' clash against Northwestern two weeks ago.
Sullivan led Iowa on a marvelous second-half run against Northwestern for a convincing 40-14 win, and last week, the Hawkeyes thumped Wisconsin by a score of 42-10.
That Iowa is making plays defensively is no surprise, though.
The Hawkeyes have been known for defense for quite some time now, even if their secondary showed some cracks in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.
Things certainly appear to be heading in a very positive direction for Iowa now, as the Hawkeyes seem to be clicking on both sides of the ball.
Iowa isn't going to be earning a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, but it is absolutely on track for a bowl game, and based on how easy its schedule is the rest of the way, running the table is not out of the question.