Wednesday's Clicks: How The Coronavirus Could Shape The College Football Season

John Bohnenkamp

The comments from Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday about his wish to get players back on campus touched off plenty of criticism nationally.

Sports Illustrated spoke to numerous NCAA Division I athletic directors, and there is concern about the financial impact if there is no season, or even a limited one.

Administrators are dealing with an unprecedented set of challenges—including the realization that life in college athletics may be, at best, temporarily and significantly altered. The impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus to its cash cow, football, could bring a swift, and potentially permanent, end to the golden age of the industry. Just 143 days before its scheduled kickoff, the season’s existence is clouded with uncertainty as a plague hampers the nation, with billions of TV dollars and ticket revenues in jeopardy of disappearing.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta is scheduled for a video conference with the media on Thursday, so we'll get a good idea on where his program stands.

For now, it's a long way off for the football season. Yet it seems like it is closer.

Garza is No. 1

Luka Garza showed up at No. 1 on ESPN's list of the top returning players for next season.

Garza's resumé was certainly impressive this season, and with most of the big names in the Big Ten heading off to the NBA Draft, he'll be the runaway favorite to win the conference's player of the year award again next season.

College football coaches are finding interesting ways to stay busy at home.

Ray Allen is finding out about his receding hairline:

