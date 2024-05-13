Lisa Bluder Announces Retirement
By John Bohenkamp
Kate Martin’s reaction echoed an entire fan base.
The former Iowa player was on Monday’s Zoom call with media members talking about making the roster of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces when she was informed that Hawkeyes’ coach Lisa Bluder had announced her retirement moments earlier.
“What?” Martin exclaimed. “Wow!”
And that was before Martin knew the second piece of the day’s news.
A little more than a month after leading Iowa to its second consecutive appearance in the Final Four and in the national championship game, Bluder, the program’s all-time winningest coach, announced that she would be retiring after 24 seasons with the Hawkeyes.
Within 20 minutes came the next announcement — associate head coach Jan Jensen would be taking over as head coach. Jensen, who had worked beside Bluder as an assistant throughout her entire time at Iowa and eight seasons at Drake, will be introduced at a 1 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.
“It is bittersweet news for all of us who love the University of Iowa and who have incredible admiration and respect for what Coach Bluder has accomplished and for how she did it,” Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz said in a statement. “Lisa has left an indelible mark on this program, touched countless lives, and brought joy to all who know and love the Hawkeyes. Words can’t appropriately express the gratitude I share with so many for the impact she has made on the game of women’s basketball and the University of Iowa. While we are saddened that she will no longer lead our young women on the court, we are thankful for what she has given to all of us and are comforted knowing she will continue to be our biggest champion and fan.”
“It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family, and to lead a women’s basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives,” Bluder said in a statement. “There is no denying that this past season was incredible for so many reasons, and we could not have accomplished our achievements without all of you.
“After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next. With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program, and what the future looks like for my family and me. After then taking some time away with my husband, David, it became clear to me that I am ready to step aside.”
Bluder, hired at Iowa in 2000, retires as the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history with an overall record of 528-254 and a Big Ten record of 262-145. The Hawkeyes made 22 postseason tournament appearances, including 14 of the last 16 NCAA Tournaments. She led the Hawkeyes to five Big Ten Tournament titles, and two shared Big Ten regular-season championships.
Bluder finished her career with 884 wins, 10th most in NCAA women’s basketball history.
“Yeah, I’m very shocked,” Martin said. “I mean, I'm happy for her. I think, obviously, she deserves the best and she's had an amazing career. She's coached at Iowa for as long as I've been alive, so she deserves a break and she deserves whatever she's going to have in her future. And, you know, it's family time, relaxation. Lord knows we put her through enough so I'm really happy for her.
“She will be missed. She's one of the greatest of all time and so, um, wow, I, yeah, I really am just so shocked. I have the chills right now.”
Former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, the two-time reigning national player of the year whose four-year run with the Hawkeyes helped elevate the program to its current level, posted on social media site X, “Simply no one better at building a team … Thank you for believing in me more than anyone. Enjoy retirement, coach. Very much deserved.”
Bluder began her coaching career as head coach at St. Ambrose University for six seasons from 1985-90, followed by a 10-year head coaching stint at Drake, where she won four Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships (1995, 1997, 1998, 2000) and three regular-season titles (1997, 1998, 2000).
Jensen, who played for Bluder at Drake, then began her coaching career working for Bluder in 1993. She came with Bluder to Iowa, where she has been the team’s lead recruiter on the staff.
“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa,” Jensen said. “That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created.”