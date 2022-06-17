Adam Mazur ABCA All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur has been named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Third-Team All-American, it was announced Friday by the ABCA.
It is Mazur’s second All-America honor this season, as he was previously named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball earlier this month.
The Woodbury, Minnesota, native had a breakout season in his first year as a Hawkeye, going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. Mazur allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.
The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, first team ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region and first-team All-Big Ten selection led the league in batting average against, ranked second in innings and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, the right-hander paced the Big Ten in wins (5), ERA (2.59), innings (55.2), while ranking fourth in strikeouts.
Read More
During Big Ten play, Mazur had seven consecutive quality starts from April 2 through May 13, logging eight or more innings in four straight starts. Mazur, who pitched a complete game shutout in the win at Nebraska, had nine quality starts during the 2022 season.
For the season, Mazur’s 93 2/3 innings were the 14th most in a single season in program history, while his 98 strikeouts were third-most all-time.
The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season with a 36-19 overall record with the 36 wins ranking eighth in program history. Iowa finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten regular season standings and became the first team to win two games on the same day at the Big Ten Tournament.