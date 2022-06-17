Adam Mazur ABCA All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur has been named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Third-Team All-American, it was announced Friday by the ABCA.

It is Mazur’s second All-America honor this season, as he was previously named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball earlier this month.

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native had a breakout season in his first year as a Hawkeye, going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. Mazur allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, first team ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region and first-team All-Big Ten selection led the league in batting average against, ranked second in innings and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, the right-hander paced the Big Ten in wins (5), ERA (2.59), innings (55.2), while ranking fourth in strikeouts.

During Big Ten play, Mazur had seven consecutive quality starts from April 2 through May 13, logging eight or more innings in four straight starts. Mazur, who pitched a complete game shutout in the win at Nebraska, had nine quality starts during the 2022 season.

For the season, Mazur’s 93 2/3 innings were the 14th most in a single season in program history, while his 98 strikeouts were third-most all-time.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season with a 36-19 overall record with the 36 wins ranking eighth in program history. Iowa finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten regular season standings and became the first team to win two games on the same day at the Big Ten Tournament.