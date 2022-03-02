Iowa Baseball's Adam Mazur B1G Pitcher of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur earned his second straight Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor, it was announced Wednesday by the league office.

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native earned the distinction after notching his second straight quality start in Iowa’s 3-1 win over Pepperdine on Feb. 25. The right-hander scattered three hits over 7 2/3 shutout innings and tied a season-high with nine strikeouts. At one point, Mazur retired 10 straight Wave batters.

In two starts, Mazur is 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA, allowing one run on four hits and striking out 18 over 13 2/3 innings. He is tied for the Big Ten lead in wins (2) and batting average against (.093), while ranking second in strikeouts (18).

Mazur is the first Hawkeye pitcher to earn consecutive Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors and he is the first player since Jake Adams in 2017 to earn two straight Big Ten weekly accolades.

Iowa (4-3) will host Cornell College this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. (CT) before traveling to Frisco, Texas, for the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Hawkeyes will face Wichita State in the opener on Friday at 1 p.m. (CT).