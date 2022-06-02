Skip to main content
Adam Mazur Earns All-American Honors

Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur warms up in the bullpen before game against Purdue on May 6, 2022 at Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur has been named a Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-American, it was announced Thursday by the collegiate baseball newspaper.

It is the second straight year a Hawkeye starting pitcher has earned All-America distinction (Trenton Wallace). Mazur is ninth player to earn All-America honors under head coach Rick Heller and the 23rd Hawkeye all-time.

Mazur is one of two players from the Big Ten to earn All-America honors along with Maryland’s Chris Alleyne.

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native had a breakout season in his first year as a Hawkeye, going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. Mazur allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and first-team all-league selection led the league in batting average against, ranked second in innings and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, the right-hander paced the Big Ten in wins (5), ERA (2.59), innings (55.2), while ranking fourth in strikeouts.

During Big Ten play, Mazur had seven consecutive quality starts from April 2 through May 13, logging eight or more innings in four straight starts. Mazur, who pitched a complete game shutout in the win at Nebraska, had nine quality starts during the 2022 season.

Mazur ranks 10th nationally, allowing just 5.77 hits per nine innings and is 18th in WHIP (0.96).

For the season, Mazur’s 93 2/3 innings were the 14th most in a single season in program history, while his 98 strikeouts were third-most all-time.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season with a 36-19 overall record with the 36 wins ranking eighth in program history. Iowa finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten regular season standings and became the first team to win two games on the same day at the Big Ten Tournament. 

