Former Iowa Baseball Player Skyler Moss Passes Away

Iowa City Native Battled with Cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa baseball outfielder Skyler Moss passed away on Feb. 5 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 39.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2002-05, played in 46 games as a senior with 33 starts, primarily as the designated hitter. Moss hit .350 with seven doubles, one home run and 13 RBIs, while posting a .433 slugging and .447 on-base percentage.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2005 season with a 28-29 overall record (19-13 in Big Ten) to finish third in the league standings, the highest for the program in more than a decade. Iowa competed in the Big Ten Tournament in two of Moss’ four seasons (2002, 2005).

Moss prepped at Iowa City High School, where he tied a school record with a .529 batting average as a junior and he hit .429 with six home runs and 34 RBIs as a sophomore. He ended his career with a school-record .625 on-base percentage.

Visitation will be held on Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. (CT) at First United Methodist Church (214 East Jefferson Street) in Iowa City. Funeral services will take place Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Skyler’s memory to support causes important to him and his family.

