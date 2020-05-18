HawkeyeMaven
Three Iowa Golfers Honored On All-Big Ten List

Iowa senior Alex Schaake was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection on Monday. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Three Iowa golfers were named to the All-Big Ten list on Monday.

Senior Alex Schaake, last year’s Big Ten Player of the Year, was a unanimous selection to the first team for the second consecutive year.

Schaake is the first Hawkeye since Steven Ihm (2013-14) to earn two consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors. Schaake and Ihm are the only two Hawkeyes to earn three career All-Big Ten awards.

Sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero was second-team All-Big Ten selection, while senior Benton Weinberg was a recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. 

Schaake led Iowa in rounds at or below par (11) and 18-hole stroke average (71.2). He had a seventh-place finish at the Colleton River Collegiate, recording his 11th career top-10 finish. His best three-round total of the season came at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic, where he shot a one-under-par 212.

Leal Montero was second on the team in 18-hole scoring average (71.8), while carding 10 rounds at or below par. Montero, from Seville, Spain, tied for eighth at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate with a career-best 54-hole total of 208 (-5) to post the seventh-lowest three-round total in program history. The sophomore posted the lowest Hawkeye round of the season with a third-round 66 (-5) at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic.

Weinberg recorded eight rounds at or below par while averaging 73.7 strokes per 18 holes. The senior posted his best finish at the Golfweek Conference Challenge, tying for 19th with a three-round total of 218 (+2). Weinberg carded a season-best 69 in the first round of that tournament.

Spring Sports

