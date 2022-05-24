Iowa Baseball Sweeps B1G Weekly Awards

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa baseball student-athletes swept the Big Ten weekly honors on Tuesday, it was announced by the league office. Redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf was the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, redshirt senior Dylan Nedved was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Keaton Anthony was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The accolades are the 11th, 12th and 13th weekly honors for the Hawkeyes this season, extending a program record. Anthony’s extends his Big ten record to six this season.

Huckstorf earned his first career honor after slashing .538/1.231/.600 with a 1.831 OPS in the three-game sweep of Indiana. The outfielder had three home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs scored during the week and made a defensive play that saw him land on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for the second time this season.

The Waterford, Wisconsin, native had a game for the ages in the series opener, going 6-for-7 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and four runs scored in a 30-16 victory. Huckstorf hit two three-run home runs in the fourth inning in consecutive at-bats and added a grand slam in the fourth as Iowa rallied from a 13-2 deficit. His eighth inning two-run single to right center field was record-breaking.

Huckstorf set the Big Ten and Iowa single game RBIs record, set an Iowa hits record and tied a Big Ten hits record, the most since 2010. Iowa’s 30 runs are the program’s most ever in a Big Ten game and the second most all-time.

Huckstorf was also named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week on Monday.

Nedved earned his first career accolade after tossing six shutout innings in a series-clinching victory in game two. The right-hander from Shawnee, Kansas, had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings before being lifted following the sixth because of a pitch count. He allowed one hit over six innings and fanned six to notch his sixth victory of the season.

Anthony earned his Big Ten record sixth Freshman of the Week honors after slashing .357/1.000/.438 with a 1.438 OPS against the Hoosiers. The outfielder homered in three straight games for the first time in his career and finished with five runs and five RBIs on the weekend.

The Hoschton, Georgia, native hit a two-run fourth-inning homer and finished 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs in Iowa's 30-16 win in game one. He hit a solo homer in games two and three. The game three blast was pivotal as it gave Iowa a 1-0 lead in the first -- a game where the Hawkeyes won 2-1 to finish in a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings.

The trio’s performance helped Iowa sweep Indiana for the first time since 2015. The Hawkeyes finished with 17 league wins and tied for second in Big Ten play. The 17 victories are the most for the program in a non-COVID year since 2015 (19 wins).

Seven different Hawkeyes – Adam Mazur (2), Connor Schultz, Peyton Williams, Ty Langenberg, Nedved, Huckstorf and Anthony (6) — have earned a total of 13 Big Ten weekly honors this season.

Iowa opens Big Ten Tournament play in Omaha on Wednesday, facing sixth-seeded Penn State at 9 a.m. (CT) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.