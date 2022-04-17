Iowa Baseball Sweeps Minnesota

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

Game 3 Box Score

IOWA CITY, Iowa – An eight-run seventh inning sent Iowa Baseball to a 9-3 victory and series sweep of Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Duane Banks Field. It is the Hawkeyes’ second straight sweep of the Gophers.

“Getting a sweep is big, especially at home,” said redshirt sophomore Will Mulflur. “It is good momentum for everyone on the team, especially going into a tough one on the road next week. We have to take care business during the midweek, too, against Bradley.

“It was a good confidence booster with everybody. The pitchers coming out and throwing strikes, always giving us a chance, the offense coming through. It felt like we were able to be who we are this weekend and it worked out.”

The win is Iowa’s 20th of the season, moving the team’s record to 20-12 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play.

Iowa trailed 3-0 at the stretch after mustering just three hits over the first six innings. The Hawkeyes came to life in the seventh when they got to the Minnesota bullpen.

With one out, redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf and freshman Ben Wilmes singled to start the rally before sophomore Michael Seegers drove in the first run with an RBI single to right field, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

After Minnesota went to former Hawkeye Will Semb in relief, redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams’ RBI groundout made it 3-2. After Izaya Fullard walked, redshirt sophomore Ben Tallman’s RBI single tied the game at three before Will Mulflur’s two-run double put Iowa on top, 5-3.

“I was trying to go up there and keep fighting,” said Mulflur. “I found myself in a lot of two strike counts this season. I wanted to see it deep with two strikes and get a good swing on it. I got it past the third baseman.”

The Hawkeyes continued their hit train with an RBI single from Sam Petersen and Wilmes’ two-run single pushed the lead to 8-3. Iowa had eight runs on seven hits in the inning.

“The whole game we never stopped believing in our offense,” said Mulflur. “We didn’t get off to the best start. (Aidan) Maldonado was good early, but we kept at it and were able to put up eight. We never wavered with our confidence.”

Iowa scored its ninth run in the eighth when Williams doubled and then scored on a wild pitch.

Minnesota scored single runs in the first, second and third innings against Iowa starter Ty Langenberg. The Gophers had six hits in the first three frames, but just two hits the rest of the way against two Hawkeye relievers.

Redshirt sophomore Benjamin DeTaeye allowed one hit and fanned two over two shutout innings and redshirt senior Dylan Nedved earned the win, tossing four shutout innings, fanning three.

“It feels good to give your team a chance,” said Nedved. “It was big to get those shut down innings so it could give our team a chance to come back and win. We were able to get it done, so it was nice.”

QUOTING COACH HELLER

“Big tip of the hat to Ben, he came into the game and settled it down. Then Dylan closed it out. To throw zeros up once we go to the bullpen was a great sign and a great thing to see.

“To get a win today, especially coming back late like that, it was good for the confidence and psyche of the team. To do it with a bunch of guys out of the lineup, it says a lot about our culture and the toughness of the group we have. It was a lot of guys stepping up and getting the job done. It was a good team win today.”

The Hawkeyes will host Bradley on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. (CT) at Duane Banks Field.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Izaya Fullard and Ben Tallman in the fifth inning propelled Iowa baseball to a 2-1, come-from-behind, series-clinching victory on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Michael Seegers started the fifth with a one-out single to right field. After Seegers stole second, Fullard bounced a two-out single up the middle and the ball caromed off Brady Counsell’s glove into shallow left field. Seegers scored on the play and Fullard moved to second on the throw.

The heady base running paid off as Tallman followed with a hit to nearly the same spot, singling home Fullard to give the Hawkeyes a 2-1 lead.

“There was a big two-out hit by Izaya to get us back to even and I knew I needed to follow up with that,” said Tallman. “I struck out on two off-speed pitches earlier in the game, so I got up in the count and was looking for a fastball I could handle. That was my approach and I got it done.”

Redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur struck out a season-high 11 batters over eight inning and the bash brothers – Keaton Anthony and Peyton Williams – both homered, leading Iowa to a 9-3 series-opening win on Friday.

Mazur gave up two unearned runs in the first innings on a pair of Hawkeye errors, but the right-hander dealt from there on. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native retired 21 of the next 24 batters he faced. He allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and didn’t walk a batter to improve to 3-2. Iowa moves to 18-12 — a season-high six games over .500 — and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

“I felt good today. I wanted to go out and compete and fill the zone and I was able to do that,” said Mazur, who tied a career-high, going eight innings. “I had a lot of great defense behind me backing me up, that made it a lot easier.”

Minnesota’s 2-0 lead was short-lived as Iowa tied the score at two in the bottom of the first. After Williams reached on a hit-by-pitch, Anthony belted a two-run homer down the left field line to tie the game.