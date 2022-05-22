Iowa Baseball Earns No. 3 Seed in B1G Tourney

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Iowa baseball team earned the No. 3 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, which will be held May 25-29 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday, May 25, with first-round games and continues through Sunday’s championship game on May 29. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes will face sixth-seeded Penn State for the first time this season at 9 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday. It is the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012.

Second-seeded Rutgers will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 7 Purdue. The tournament will continue at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Maryland plays No. 8 Indiana and the final game on Wednesday will feature No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Michigan at 9 p.m.

BTN will televise all games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live, with each game also available on the FOX Sports App.