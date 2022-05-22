Skip to main content
Iowa Baseball Earns No. 3 Seed in B1G Tourney

Iowa Baseball Earns No. 3 Seed in B1G Tourney

Hawkeyes Open Up Event Against Penn State Wednesday Morning

Iowa Baseball players look out from the dugout during a game against Indiana on May 19, 2022 at Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes Open Up Event Against Penn State Wednesday Morning

TOURNAMENT BRACKET 

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Iowa baseball team earned the No. 3 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, which will be held May 25-29 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday, May 25, with first-round games and continues through Sunday’s championship game on May 29. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes will face sixth-seeded Penn State for the first time this season at 9 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday. It is the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Second-seeded Rutgers will take the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 7 Purdue. The tournament will continue at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Maryland plays No. 8 Indiana and the final game on Wednesday will feature No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Michigan at 9 p.m.

BTN will televise all games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live, with each game also available on the FOX Sports App.

Kinnick Stadium
Football

Brown: The Good & Bad of NIL

By Rick Brown9 minutes ago
Rick Heller
Spring Sports

Hawkeyes Sweep Indiana

By John Bohnenkamp30 minutes ago
137A2170
Football

Aidan Hall Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe17 hours ago
Iowa Baseball
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball Clinches Series with IU

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 21, 2022
Kale Krogh
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Kale Krogh

By Rob HoweMay 21, 2022
Jack Campbell
Football

Riley Moss, Jack Campbell on Lott Watch List

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 20, 2022
Kyle Huckstorf
Spring Sports

Huckstorf's Record Night Leads Iowa Baseball

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 20, 2022
137A2109
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Jaziun Patterson

By Rob HoweMay 20, 2022