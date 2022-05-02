Iowa Baseball Wins Series at Nebraska

Game 1 Box Score

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Iowa baseball team split a Sunday doubleheader to clinch a road series victory at Nebraska at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Iowa fell in Sunday’s opener, 12-1 in seven innings, before winning the night cap, 5-3 in 10 innings.

The Hawkeyes are now 26-14 overall, 10-5 in Big Ten play with three series remaining in the regular season.

“It was a big win after a tough loss in game one,” said head coach Rick Heller. “It showed a lot of toughness and character. It wasn’t our best day offensively, but we found a way to get it done in game two.”

The Hawkeyes plated two runs in the top of the 10th inning and redshirt senior Ben Beutel got the final three outs in the bottom half to lead Iowa to a 5-3 victory and series win.

Iowa put its first two base runners on in the 10th on back-to-back singles from pinch hitter Anthony Mangano and Michael Seegers. After both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, Nebraska loaded the bases by intentionally walking Peyton Williams.

Redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony put the Hawkeyes on top with a sacrifice fly to center field and senior Izaya Fullard’s RBI single to left field pushed the lead to 5-3.

After giving up a leadoff single to Cam Chick in the bottom of the 10th, Beutel entered the game. The southpaw struck out Anglim before inducing a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Iowa finished with nine hits in the game with Williams finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Huskers hit two home runs in the first inning and four home runs in the game to even the series with a 12-1 win in Sunday's first game.

Iowa’s lone run came on Sam Petersen’s solo homer to lead off the third.

Graduate student Connor Schultz was tagged with the loss, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on five hits over 2 1/3 innings. Freshman Chaz Wheatley and senior Cam Baumann surrendered one hit and fanned four over the final 3 1/3.

Iowa mustered just four hits against Husker starter Emmett Olson. The southpaw allowed one run and fanned seven in the seven-inning complete game without issuing a walk.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur was dominant in Friday's series opener, tossing a two-hit complete game shutout to lead Iowa baseball to a 1-0 victory.

“Adam was the story, he was light’s out, in total command,” Heller said. “You don’t see many 1-0 complete game, two-hit shutouts in college baseball anymore. It was a special performance by Adam.”

Mazur pitched his way out of self-induced trouble – two walks and a hit by pitch – in the third before striking out Griffin Everitt on three pitches to end the inning. Nebraska didn’t tally its first hit until a leadoff single in the fifth and the only other traffic was a two-out single in the seventh.

“I felt like I had good control of all four pitches today and I was locating well,” said Mazur. “I was getting ahead, throwing a lot of strikes and trusting my defense. They made a lot of great plays; I couldn’t have asked for anything better, they were perfect.”

Mazur retired the final seven Huskers in order and 18 of the final 20 batters he faced to notch his fifth win and his first career complete game shutout. The Minnesota native needed just 102 pitches (73 for strikes) to record Iowa’s first complete game shutout since Tyler Peyton in 2016 (at Penn State, W, 8-0).

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes host their final midweek game of the season Tuesday, hosting Illinois State at 6:05 p.m. (CT) at Duane Banks Field.