Hawkeyes Keep Olympic Dreams With Postponement

Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga was among the favorites to be a part of the U.S. throwing team at this summer's Tokyo Games. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Several current and former Iowa athletes were preparing to qualify to be part of the United States team going to this summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Their dream isn't denied, only delayed.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that the Games would be postponed over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

The announcement wasn't a surprise, given the concerns expressed in recent days by Olympic committees around the world. And with the U.S. postponing Olympic trials in several sports, it was going to be difficult to put together a team by July.

The postponement gives new hope to several current and former Hawkeyes.

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee had qualified for the Olympic Trials. Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman was coming off a win earlier this month at the  Pan Am Olympic qualifier.

In track and field, Laulauga Tausaga was the 2019 NCAA discus champion and a four-time All-American. Sprinter Brittany Brown was an 11-time All-American in her career at Iowa from 2014-18. Mar'Yea Harris was a 10-time All-American for the men's team at Iowa. Middle-distance runner Eric Sowinski was another contender for the U.S. team.

The U.S. track and field trials will be rescheduled, although a date hasn't been set. 

