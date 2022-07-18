Iowa's Adam Mazur Selected in MLB Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur became the highest drafted Hawkeye in 32 years when he was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Sunday night. He was the 53rd pick overall and the highest drafted player in the Big Ten.

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native is the highest drafted Iowa player since Tim Costo in 1990 when he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Indians. The last Hawkeye to be a second-round pick was Wes Obermueller in 1999 (58th pick) by the Kansas City Royals.

Mazur is the 24th player selected in the MLB Draft during head coach Rick Heller’s tenure in Iowa City.

The right-handed pitcher had a breakout season in his first as a Hawkeye, going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts en route to earning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors. He allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs (32 earned) over 93 2/3 innings, while fanning 98, limiting hitters to a .178 average and walking just 30.

Mazur earned a pair of All-America honors – second team by Collegiate Baseball and third team by ABCA/Rawlings -- while also being a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Mazur led the Big Ten in batting average against, ranked second in innings and strikeouts, third in wins and fourth in ERA. In league games, he paced the Big Ten in wins (5), ERA (2.59), innings (55.2), while ranking fourth in strikeouts.

During Big Ten play, Mazur had seven consecutive quality starts from April 2 through May 13, logging eight or more innings in four straight starts. Mazur, who pitched a complete game shutout in the win at Nebraska, had nine quality starts during the 2022 season.

For the season, Mazur’s 93 2/3 innings were the 14th most in a single season in program history, while his 98 strikeouts were third-most all-time.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season with a 36-19 overall record with the 36 wins ranking eighth in program history. Iowa finished in a tie for second in the Big Ten regular season standings and became the first team to win two games on the same day at the Big Ten Tournament.