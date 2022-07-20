Iowa's Davitt Picked by Rays, Beutel Signs UDA Deal with White Sox

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt junior Duncan Davitt was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the 18th Round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Davitt was the 554th pick overall.

Davitt is the fourth Hawkeye to have his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft and he is the 27th player drafted under head coach Rick Heller. It is the fourth time under Heller that Iowa has had four or more players selected.

The Indianola, Iowa, native went 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 19 appearances (four starts) as a key reliever in the Hawkeye bullpen during the 2022 season. The right-hander had 61 strikeouts (to 15 walks) over 40 innings.

During his four years in Iowa City, Davitt went 11-5 with a 4.74 ERA over 53 appearances, including 21 starts. He had 171 strikeouts over 144 1/3 innings. Davitt was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection as a Hawkeye.

Iowa senior Ben Beutel will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox organization, it was announced following the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Draft.

Beutel is the fifth Hawkeye from the 2022 team that will continue with a Major League Baseball organization. Iowa had four players – Adam Mazur, Peyton Williams, Dylan Nedved and Duncan Davitt – selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Davenport, Iowa, native had a breakout senior season in 2022, finishing 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA and four saves in 29 appearances – the most on the team. The southpaw finished with 41 strikeouts to just six walks over 30 2/3 innings and he allowed just 22 hits.

During the season, Beutel picked off nine base runners, which led to him earning a Rawlings Gold Glove as the best defensive pitcher in Division I college baseball. He was also an ABCA/Rawlings second-team All-Midwest Region and a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Beutel finished his collegiate career with a 4-4 record and a 4.84 ERA. He had 71 strikeouts over 74 1/3 career innings.