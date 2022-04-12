Jenoah McKiver National Track Athlete of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa track and field sophomore Jenoah McKiver was named United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Track Athlete of the Week, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday.

McKiver ran an NCAA-leading time of 44.74 seconds in the 400 meters at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday that ranks No. 2 in the world this year. The indoor NCAA runner-up is now the fastest Hawkeye quarter-miler ever, both indoors and outdoors.

The High Point, North Carolina, native doubled back to split a blistering 43.8 second anchor leg of Iowa’s meet-winning 4x400-meter relay that ranks third in outdoor program history and No. 5 in the NCAA this season.

The sophomore sprinter, who now owns or is a part of four school records combined indoors and outdoors, is the first Hawkeye male track athlete since 2015 to be honored as a USTFCCCA National Track Athlete of the Week. 2019 NCAA discus champion Laulauga Tausaga was the last Hawkeye to earn the honor, doing it once outdoors and once indoors during the 2019 season.

McKiver is a two-time indoor All-American, finishing as runner-up in the 400 meters and 12th as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. He is a two-time Big Ten Champion, winning the 600 meters and adding another gold medal as a member of the conference-champion 4x400-meter relay.

McKiver and the Hawkeyes return to the track this weekend in California at the Mt. Sac Relays in Ontario, the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach.