Skip to main content
Iowa's Joey Woody B1G Track Coach of Year

Iowa's Joey Woody B1G Track Coach of Year

Conference Announces Honor Wednesday

Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, celebrates with players during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships on May 12, 2019 at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Conference Announces Honor Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody was named Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Woody and the Hawkeyes defended their indoor conference title last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, behind freshman Jenoah McKiver’s 600-meter title and a win in the 4x400-meter relay (Everett Steward, Julien Gillum, Armando Bryson and McKiver).

The Big Ten Championship was the fourth overall for Woody and the Hawkeyes since 2019 (’19 and ’21 outdoors, ’21 and ’22 indoors). Iowa opened the season ranked eighth in the country in the USTFCCCA National Rating Index and have reached as high as No. 6 this season -- the highest ranking in program history.

The Hawkeye men advanced a program-record nine individuals and the 4x400-meter relay to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 11-12. The Iowa women’s 4x400-meter relay team will also be going to the NCAA Championships.

Read More

The Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winners are senior Nia Britt and sophomore Jordan Hawkins.

Britt ended her Hawkeye career as a seven-time Big Ten point-scorer and her name litters Iowa’s all-time performance lists (No. 2 shot put; indoor and outdoor, No. 3 weight throw, No. 3 hammer throw). Britt was a constant team-player throughout her Hawkeye career, always cheering on her teammates regardless of event group.

Hawkins ended the season ninth in the weight throw at the Big Ten Championships and jumped to seventh on Iowa’s all-time list in the event this season.

Joey Woody
Spring Sports

Iowa's Joey Woody B1G Track Coach of Year

By Iowa Sports Information
45 seconds ago
Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Preview: Hawkeyes Head to Ann Arbor

By John Bohnenkamp
1 hour ago
Abdul Hodge
Football

Iowa Football Adds Abdul Hodge to Staff

By Iowa Sports Information
1 hour ago
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Fran McCaffery 3-2-22

By Rob Howe
2 hours ago
Alex Marinelli
Wrestling

HN TV: Hawkeyes Preview B1G Wrestling Championships

By Iowa Sports Information
2 hours ago
Adam Mazur
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball's Adam Mazur B1G Pitcher of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
3 hours ago
Monika Czinano
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball 3-1-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Mar 1, 2022
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Iowa's Caitlin Clark B1G Player of Year

By Iowa Sports Information
Mar 1, 2022