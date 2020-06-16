HawkeyeMaven
Judkins Signs With Athletics

Iowa pitcher Grant Judkins signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Athletics on Monday. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa pitcher Grant Judkins didn't get selected in the five-round Major League Baseball draft last week.

But Judkins was able to land with a team, signing a free-agent contract withs the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Judkins, a right-hander from Pella, Iowa, went 2-0 with a 3.00 earned run average in four starts during the 2020 season that was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was Iowa's No. 2 starter, finishing with 24 strikeouts and five walks in 21 innings, allowing three or fewer runs in all four of his starts.

He threw six shutout innings, striking out six, in the Hawkeyes' win over No. 18 Arizona in February. He had a season-high seven strikeouts in a March win over Georgetown.

Judkins was Iowa's No. 3 starter in 2019, going 4-7 with a 2.72 ERA. He had 65 strikeouts in 15 starts. He had 13 appearances in 2018.

In 2017, Judkins made 10 pitching appearances. He also started 31 games as a designated hitter. He hit .270 that season, including hitting .300 in three NCAA tournament games and .286 in the Big Ten tournament.

Judkins won eight games and had a 3.72 ERA over 42 appearances in his career with the Hawkeyes. In 164 1/3 innings he had 149 strikeouts and 57 walks. He was a member of the Iowa's starting rotation during his junior and senior seasons.

Judkins was a two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and a NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week during his career.

