Austin Martin Returning For Another Season

Iowa fans haven't seen the last of Austin Martin in a Hawkeye uniform.

Martin, a senior catcher on the team, will return to Iowa City for one final season with the program.

"I think it makes a lot more sense, and I’ve talked to a lot of people who I look up to and mentor me through my sport, but as of right now, I am planning on coming back to the University of Iowa and playing another year of baseball," Martin said.

Martin says he'll apply for the master's degree program for finance, as well.

Martin's return stands as an added boost for Rick Heller's program. Martin started 53 games for Iowa in 2019 and was an instrumental piece in the Hawkeyes' success, especially on the offensive end. He hit .294 and notched 58 hits, 30 RBIs, and two home runs.

This season, Martin started just 13 games before the spread of COVID-19 shut down collegiate spring sports. Martin was hitting .277.

Martin, an Altoona native, spent his first two seasons of college baseball at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, where he hit above .300 as a freshman and sophomore.

He's had dreams of playing pro ball, but with all the uncertainty swirling around professional baseball, the move makes complete sense.

The MLB Draft will only have five rounds this season, and undrafted free agents have to sign for considerably less money than in years past. There are also questions about the whether there will be a minor league season, so even if signed, Martin might not get the chance to play. He's well aware of this, and figured another season with the Hawkeye program can only help his prospects, as well as continue his education.

You can follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.