Skip to main content
Adam Mazur, Keaton Anthony Honored by B1G

Adam Mazur, Keaton Anthony Honored by B1G

Conference Recognizes Iowa Baseball Players

Iowa baseball's Adam Mazur talks with reporters during the team's media day on Feb. 10, 2022 at the indoor practice complex in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Conference Recognizes Iowa Baseball Players

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two University of Iowa baseball student-athletes -- redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur and redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony – earned Big Ten Conference weekly honors, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. Mazur is the Pitcher of the Week and Anthony is the Freshman of the Week.

The honors are the first of both Mazur and Anthony’s careers.

Mazur earned the distinction after dazzling in his Hawkeye debut against Air Force. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native allowed a first-inning solo home run to Falcon preseason All-American Paul Skenes, but that was it. The right-hander retired the next 16 batters he faced en route to his first win.

The Perfect Game Preseason All-Big Ten selection allowed one run on one hit over six innings. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

Read More

Anthony was named the league’s Freshman of the Week after hitting .444 (4-of-9) with two doubles, two home runs, five runs and five RBIs at the Swig & Swine Classic. The Georgia native had a career game against Ball State, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs, four runs and five RBIs in his third career game.

His three-run homer in the fifth gave Iowa a 6-1 lead and he added a solo shot in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

Iowa finished 3-0 in Charleston, South Carolina, giving the Hawkeyes their first 3-0 start since 2018. Iowa’s offense outscored its opponents, 26-3, in the three games and Iowa’s pitching staff allowed three runs on six hits with 46 strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening play at the Kleberg Bank Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas. Iowa faces Pepperdine at 2 p.m. (CT) at Whataburger Field.

Adam Mazur
Spring Sports

Adam Mazur, Keaton Anthony Honored by B1G

By Iowa Sports Information
29 seconds ago
Peyton Sandfort
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa Blows Out MSU

By Rob Howe
1 hour ago
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Observations: No. 25 Iowa Spanks Spartans

By John Bohnenkamp
12 hours ago
Luka Garza
Basketball

Watch: Luka Garza Number Retirement Ceremony

By Rob Howe
13 hours ago
Luka Garza
Basketball

Bohnenkamp: Luka Garza Takes Rightful Place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena Rafters

By John Bohnenkamp
13 hours ago
Iowa Women's Basketball
Basketball

Iowa Women Better Than IU Again

By Iowa Sports Information
Feb 22, 2022
Don Nelson
Basketball

Former Hawkeye Don Nelson Recognized Among Best NBA Coaches

By Rick Brown
Feb 22, 2022
Tom Izzo
Basketball

Ranked Hawkeyes Host Michigan State

By John Bohnenkamp
Feb 21, 2022