B1G Baseball Honors Ty Langenberg, Keaton Anthony

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two Iowa baseball student-athletes - sophomore Ty Langenberg and redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony - earned Big Ten weekly honors Wednesday, it was announced by the league office. Langenberg was selected as the Co-Pitcher of the Week, while Anthony was tabbed as the Co-Freshman of the Week.

The honor is the first of Langenberg’s career and he is the third different Hawkeye pitcher to earn the distinction this season. Anthony’s honor adds to his school record, as it is his fifth weekly accolade this season. Iowa has had a record 10 Big Ten weekly honors in 2022.

Langenberg shared the honor after tossing a career-long seven innings in Iowa’s series-clinching victory over Purdue on May 8. The Urbandale, Iowa, native scattered five hits and allowed just one run while fanning seven en route to his fifth victory.

The right-hander is 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 11 appearances, including nine starts, this season. Langenberg has allowed 19 runs (18 earned) on 48 hits over 51 1/3 innings where he has 64 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Anthony earned his fifth weekly honor after slashing .400/.867/.500 with a 1.367 OPS in four games during the week. He hit safely in all four contests, posting two multi-hit games, homering twice, driving in seven and scoring five times.

The Hoschton, Georgia, native was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in game two against the Boilermakers and he finished 2-for-3 with a two-run first-inning home run -- his 10th of the season – and scored three times in the series-clinching win. His 10 home runs are the most by a Hawkeye freshman since 1999.

Langenberg and Anthony’s performance helped the Hawkeyes clinch their fourth straight series win (and sixth in seven weeks) and moved the team into a tie for third place in the league standings with a 12-6 Big Ten record.

Five different Hawkeyes – Adam Mazur, Connor Schultz, Peyton Williams, Langenberg and Anthony -- have earned a total of 10 Big Ten weekly honors this season.

Iowa returns to action Friday, opening a three-game weekend series at Michigan State. Game time is set for 5:35 p.m. (CT) from McLane Baseball Stadium at Kobs Field.