Video: Barta On Iowa's Facilities

The uncertain financial situation within Iowa's athletics department in the wake of winter and spring sports cancellations over the COVID-19 coronavirus has led to numerous decisions to save money.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said during his Thursday video conference that almost all facilities projects within the department have been put on hold for financial reasons.

One that will be completed is the new clubhouse at Finkbine Golf Course. Barta said construction on the clubhouse is nearly completed.

The two-story, 19,000 square-foot clubhouse will include a conference room or private dining space, a pro shop, a restaurant and bar, an outdoor patio, locker rooms, and underground cart storage.

Barta said the Finkbine golf course is not open yet, but is expected to open later this month.

Barta said planning on a new facility for the wrestling program, which is set to be built next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, will continue. Funding for an architect has already been obtained, so that will move forward.

Carver Circle, the facility campaign, will raise funds to build the new facility. The project has received over $9 million in gift commitments, which helped fund the preliminary needs assessment and design plan.

Barta said other projects that haven't been funded will be put on hold because of the financial constraints within the department. The university is expected to only receive $1.5 million from the NCAA, approximately two-thirds less than expected, because of the cancellation of the NCAA b men's basketball tournament.

Barta said there is also a hiring freeze within the department. The athletics department budget year ends June 30.