Video: Barta On Iowa's Facilities

John Bohnenkamp

The uncertain financial situation within Iowa's athletics department in the wake of winter and spring sports cancellations over the COVID-19 coronavirus has led to numerous decisions to save money.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said during his Thursday video conference that almost all facilities projects within the department have been put on hold for financial reasons.

One that will be completed is the new clubhouse at Finkbine Golf Course. Barta said construction on the clubhouse is nearly completed.

The two-story, 19,000 square-foot clubhouse will include a conference room or private dining space, a pro shop, a restaurant and bar, an outdoor patio, locker rooms, and underground cart storage.

Barta said the Finkbine golf course is not open yet, but is expected to open later this month.

Barta said planning on a new facility for the wrestling program, which is set to be built next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, will continue. Funding for an architect has already been obtained, so that will move forward.

Carver Circle, the facility campaign, will raise funds to build the new facility. The project has received over $9 million in gift commitments, which helped fund the preliminary needs assessment and design plan.

Barta said other projects that haven't been funded will be put on hold because of the financial constraints within the department. The university is expected to only receive $1.5 million from the NCAA, approximately two-thirds less than expected, because of the cancellation of the NCAA b men's basketball tournament.

Barta said there is also a hiring freeze within the department. The athletics department budget year ends June 30.

Spring Sports

Video: Barta On Full Football Season

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta talked on Thursday about what it would take for there to be a college football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Motivation Helps Garza In Offseason

Iowa center Luka Garza wanted closure to his season, but didn't get it. Now he works toward the future, whether it's the NBA or his senior season with the Hawkeyes.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Will Test NBA Draft Process, Won't Hire Agent

Iowa center Luka Garza will go through the NBA Draft process, but won't hire an agent.

John Bohnenkamp

Friday's Clicks: Wirfs, Epenesa Invited To Virtual NFL Draft

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa have been invited to participate in the virtual NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Barta On Spring Sports Eligibility Ruling By The NCAA

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta talked on Thursday about the NCAA's decision to allow athletes on spring sports teams to receive an additional year of eligibility.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta: Safety Will Determine Whether A Football Season Can Begin

Iowa athletics director won't comment on specific scenarios, but he holds out hope that there can be a return to games.

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Board: Four Hawkeyes Go In The First Five Rounds

Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa get the attention, but at least four — and maybe five — Hawkeyes could go in the first five rounds of the NFL draft.

John Bohnenkamp

Thursday's Clicks: Hawkeyes In Katz's Top 5

Iowa's men's basketball team gets high marks in another way-too-early ranking.

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Board: Wirfs Still Among The Top Picks

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is still among the top picks in some NFL mock drafts.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Named NWCA Coach Of The Year

Iowa's Tom Brands was named the NWCA Coach of the Year on Wednesday, an honor for the Hawkeyes' undefeated season.

John Bohnenkamp