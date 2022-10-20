9 Iowa Wrestling Duals to Be Televised

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Nine University of Iowa wrestling duals will be televised during the 2022-23 season, it was announced Thursday by the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes will have eight duals televised on BTN and one on ESPNU.

Iowa’s BTN appearances include home duals against Iowa State (1:30 p.m. (CT)), Nebraska (8 p.m.), Michigan (8 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m.) and road duals at Purdue (1 p.m.), Wisconsin (TBA), Penn State (7:30 p.m.) and Minnesota (8 p.m.)

The Hawkeyes’ home dual against Northwestern will be televised on ESPNU.

The duration of the Big Ten Championships, which will be held March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will also be televised on BTN.

Iowa, who is ranked second in the preseason rankings, has six past All-Americans on the 2022-23 roster, including three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, Real Woods, Max Murin, Abe Assad, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi. Woods was a 2022 All-American at Stanford University.

The Hawkeyes open the season Nov. 13 against Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

2022-23 Iowa Wrestling Television Schedule

Dec. 4 - Iowa State - 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 8 - at Purdue - 1 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 13 - Northwestern - 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 20 - Nebraska - 8 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 22 - at Wisconsin - TBA (BTN)

Jan. 27 - at Penn State - 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 3 - at Minnesota - 8 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 10 - Michigan - 8 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 19 - Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

March 4-5 - Big Ten Championships (BTN)