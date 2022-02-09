Alex Marinelli B1G Co-Wrestler of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Alex Marinelli was named Big Ten Conference Co-Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.

In the final Carver-Hawkeye Arena appearance of his collegiate career, Marinelli defeated Wisconsin’s sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti, 8-5, to hand Hamiti his first loss this season.

Marinelli scored a takedown in the opening 30 seconds, added another takedown in the second period, opened the third with a reversal and tacked on one point for riding time.

The weekly conference award is the fifth of Marinelli’s career, tying Brent Metcalf for the most Big Ten weekly awards in program history. The weekly conference honor is the second for Iowa this season. Spencer Lee was recognized Dec. 28, 2021.

Marinelli shared the weekly award with Penn State’s Nick Lee.

Iowa returns to action Saturday against Oklahoma State. The Hawkeyes and Cowboys meet at 8 p.m. (CT) at the Battle at the Ballpark at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The dual is streamed live at flowrestling.org.