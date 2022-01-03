Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    3 Hawkeyes Finish Top 4 at Southern Scuffle
    3 Hawkeyes Finish Top 4 at Southern Scuffle

    Freshman Drake Ayala Leads Way with 3rd-Place Result
    Iowa Wrestling freshman 125-pounder Drake Ayala.

    Freshman Drake Ayala Leads Way with 3rd-Place Result

    CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – A trio of Hawkeye wrestlers took home top four finishes at the Southern Scuffle at McKenzie Arena on Sunday. Freshman Drake Ayala picked up a third place finish while redshirt freshman Cullan Schriever and senior Aaron Costello finished fourth to cap off their weekends.

    Ayala began his day with a hard-fought 6-5 loss against Minnesota All-American Patrick McKee in the 125-pound semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Ayala got back in the win column, defeating Appalachian State’s Caleb Smith in a 5-2 decision. In the third-place match, Ayala trailed 7-0 entering the third period. The freshman scored a takedown at the edge of the mat with 1:36 remaining, and eventually scored three more takedowns in the period. Trailing by two in the final seconds, Ayala secured his final takedown followed by four nearfall points to win a 14-10 decision in spectacular fashion.

    Schriever dropped his 133-pound semifinal bout to the bracket champion, Michigan State’s Rayvon Foley via 5-0 decision, before rebounding with a 9-2 decision over Missouri’s Trey Crawford in the consolation semifinals. In the third-place match, Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer defeated Schriever, 4-2.

    In his semifinal matchup Costello fell to Lewis Fernandes of Cornell via major decision, 9-0. Costello then won by decision, 7-5, to Tyrie Houghton of North Carolina State in the consolation semis to earn his way to the third-place match. In the third-place matchup, North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz defeated Costello by decision, 4-1.

    At 141 pounds, freshman Wyatt Henson finished his weekend going 3-0 on the day. Henson defeated Appalachian State’s Heath Goyner, 6-2, to begin his day and followed it up with a win over Rider’s Quinn Kinner (7-3). Henson won via medical forfeit to finish fifth.

    Redshirt freshman Patrick Kennedy and senior Brennan Swafford each wrestled back to sixth-place finishes.

    Up Next: The No. 1 Hawkeyes play host to No. 14 Minnesota on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. (CT). The dual will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

    UNIVERSITY OF IOWA RESULTS // SOUTHERN SCUFFLE

    125 // Drake Ayala (Unattached) // Third Place

    Semifinals - Pat Mckee (Minnesota) won by decision over Drake Ayala (Iowa), 6-5

    Cons. Semis - Drake Ayala (Iowa) won by decision over Caleb Smith (Appalachian State), 5-2

    Third Place - Drake Ayala (Iowa) won by decision over Noah Surtin (Missouri), 14-10

    133 // Cullan Schriever (Unattached) // Fourth Place

    Semifinals - Rayvon Foley (Michigan State) won by decision over Cullan Schriever (Iowa), 10-5

    Cons. Semis - Cullan Schriever (Iowa) won by decision over Trey Crawford (Missouri), 9-2

    Third Place - Brayden Palmer (Chattanooga) won by decision over Cullan Schriever (Iowa), 4-2 SV

    141 // Wyatt Henson (Unattached) // Fifth Place

    Cons. of 8 #2 - Wyatt Henson (Iowa) won by decision over Heath Gonyer (Appalachian State), 6-2

    Cons. of 4 - Wyatt Henson (Iowa) won by decision over Quinn Kinner (Rider), 7-3

    Fifth Place - Wyatt Henson (Iowa) won by medical forfeit over Vince Cornella (Spartan Combat RTC)

    165 // Patrick Kennedy (Unattached) // Sixth Place

    Cons. of 8 #2 - Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won by decision over Caleb Fish (Michigan State), 10-4

    Cons. of 4 - Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won by decision over RJ Mosley (Gardner-Webb), 8-3

    Fifth Place - Luke Weber (North Dakota St) won by medical forfeit over Patrick Kennedy (Iowa)

    174 // Brennan Swafford // Sixth Place

    Semifinals - Cade DeVos (South Dakota St) won by decision over Brennan Swafford (Iowa), 6-2

    Cons. Semis - Bailee O'Reilly (Minnesota) won by decision over Brennan Swafford (Iowa), 5-2

    Fifth Place - Matt Finesilver (Duke) won by major decision over Brennan Swafford (Iowa), 14-0

    285 // Aaron Costello // Fourth Place

    Semifinals - Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) won by major decision over Aaron Costello (Iowa), 9-0

    Cons. Semis - Aaron Costello (Iowa) won by decision over Tyrie Houghton (North Carolina St), 7-5

    Third Place - Brandon Metz (North Dakota St) won by decision over Aaron Costello (Iowa), 4-1

