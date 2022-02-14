Ella Schmit 1st Iowa Native to Join Hawkeye Women's Wrestling

Skip to main content
Bettendorf Product Member of '22 Recruiting Class

Bettendorf Product Member of '22 Recruiting Class

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three-time Iowa state champion and two-time All-American Ella Schmit has signed a national letter of intent to join the University of Iowa women’s wrestling program in 2022. Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun made the announcement Monday.

“I am excited to have a local Iowan represent the Hawkeyes in the inception of the Iowa women's wrestling program,” Chun said. “Ella brings what is bred in this state, hard work, tenacity, grit and determination. I admire Ella's leadership and her drive to sanction girls wrestling in the state of Iowa and now across the country. I look forward to her bringing a lot of energy to the program.”

Schmit, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, and the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year award winner, is considered the No. 3 wrestler nationally at the 117-pound weight class. She won three state titles and is a four-time finalist. Schmit dominated on her way to the 2022 state championship, pinning all five of her opponents, four coming in the first period.

“I chose Iowa because I know it is the place that will make me the best,” Schmit said. “There is an amazing atmosphere and support system that comes with being a Hawkeye.”

Schmit made her name known as one of the premier wrestlers at last year’s Junior Women's Freestyle National Championship in the 117 weight class, finishing the tournament in fifth and tallying a 6-2 record. She was a Cadet freestyle All-American in 2019.

Schmit will train in Iowa City and compete unattached in 2022-23. Iowa announced in September 2021 it would become the first Division I Power Five school to add women’s wrestling. The Hawkeyes begin competing in 2023-24. 

