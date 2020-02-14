Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Breaking down Saturday's wrestling dual between Iowa and Minnesota.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:30 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City.

TV — BTN (Tim Johnson and Jim Gibbons)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten), Minnesota 9-6 (4-3)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Minnesota is No. 13 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads 75-28-1.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 13-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 12-2) or Paul Glynn (Sr., 4-3). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-1) or Carter Happel (Jr., 8-5). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 16-1). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 14-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 15-1). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 11-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 19-5) or Cash Wilcke (Sr., 12-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 13-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 15-1).

Minnesota lineup

125 — Patrick McKee (Fr., 17-6). 133 — Jake Gilva (Fr., 6-8) or Boo Dryden (Jr., 4-2). 141 — Mitch McKee (Sr., 22-4). 149 — Brayton Lee (Fr., 21-3). 157 — Ryan Thomas (Soph., 11-6). 165 — Bailee O'Reilly (Soph., 20-8). 174 — Devin Skatzka (Sr., 24-7) or Jake Allar (Soph., 1-2). 184 — Owen Webster (Sr., 19-8). 197 — Hunter Ritter (Sr., 19-6) or Garrett Joles (Fr., 9-11). 285 — Gable Steveson (Soph., 10-0).

Fast facts

• The Hawkeyes can clinch the Big Ten regular-season championship with a win. Iowa has won or shared the regular-season title 11 times since the conference began recognizing a dual-meet champion in 1999.

• Iowa's wrestlers are 67-13 in Big Ten duals this season, 92-18 overall.

• Spencer Lee has outscored his opponents 171-10 this season.

Matches to watch

The best one could be at 285. Steveson is No. 1 nationally in the three rankings, while Cassioppi is No. 3.

At 174, Kemerer is top-ranked in the three rankings, while Skatzka is No. 8.

Lugo is No. 1 in the WIN rankings, No. 2 in the Intermat rankings and No. 4 in the TrackWrestling rankings. He'll face Brayton Lee, who is No. 5 in TrackWrestling and No. 7 in Intermat and WIN.

The two McKees are both nationally ranked — Patrick will face Spencer Lee, who is No. 1 in his class, and Mitch could face Murin, who is in the top 10 in the three rankings.