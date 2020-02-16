The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Welcome to the live thread from Saturday's dual between Iowa and Minnesota.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:30 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City.

TV — BTN (Tim Johnson and Jim Gibbons)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten), Minnesota 9-6 (4-3)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Minnesota is No. 13 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads 75-28-1.

Iowa lineup

184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 19-5) or Cash Wilcke (Sr., 12-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 13-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 15-1). 125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 13-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 12-2) or Paul Glynn (Sr., 4-3). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-1) or Carter Happel (Jr., 8-5). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 16-1). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 14-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 15-1). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 11-0).

Minnesota lineup

184 — Owen Webster (Sr., 19-8). 197 — Hunter Ritter (Sr., 19-6) or Garrett Joles (Fr., 9-11). 285 — Gable Steveson (Soph., 10-0). 125 — Patrick McKee (Fr., 17-6). 133 — Boo Dryden (Jr., 4-2). 141 — Mitch McKee (Sr., 22-4). 149 — Brayton Lee (Fr., 21-3). 157 — Ryan Thomas (Soph., 11-6). 165 — Bailee O'Reilly (Soph., 20-8). 174 — Devin Skatzka (Sr., 24-7) or Jake Allar (Soph., 1-2).

Wilcke vs. Webster

Wilcke got the nod over Assad. Webster scored a takedown with a minute left in the first period. Wilcke had an escape 20 seconds later for his first point.

Wilcke opened the second period with an escape, but that would be the only point. Webster started the third period with an escape for a 3-2 lead.

Wilcke looked for any angle to get a takedown late, but Webster held on for the win. Minnesota 3, Iowa 0.

Warner vs. Ritter

Warner scored a takedown 56 seconds in for an early 2-0 lead. The match was stopped at 1:36 for blood on Warner. Ritter escaped with 40 seconds to go. Warner added a second takedown as Ritter received a stall warning. Warner finished the period with 1:32 of riding time.

Ritter escaped 40 seconds into the second period. Warner got his third takedown with 30 seconds left and controlled the rest of the period, leading 6-2.

Warner started the third period with a reversal, then Ritter answered with an escape. Warner added another takedown with a minute to go, then after another escape scored his fifth takedown of the match. With riding time, Warner took a 13-4 win. Iowa 4, Minnesota 3.

Cassioppi vs. Steveson

Steveson got slapped with a penalty point after a slap to Cassioppi. Steveson scored a takedown at 2:05 of the period, then Cassioppi came back with an escape. Steveson added his second takedown with 10 seconds left, then Cassioppi escaped to end the period.

Cassioppi escaped to open the second period, tying the match at 4. That was the only point of the period.

Steveson escaped to start the third period, then was hit with a stall warning. Steveson got a takedown with 20 seconds left, then let Cassioppi go, running out the clock for the 7-5 win. Minnesota 6, Iowa 4.

Lee vs. McKee

It was Lee's fastest match of the season — a forfeit. Iowa 10, Minnesota 6.

DeSanto vs. Dryden

DeSanto struck with a quick takedown, then added two more for a 6-2 lead at the 1:49 mark. A fourth takedown came with 40 seconds left, followed by a fifth, and then a sixth. As the period ended, a fan yelled, "Minnesota's forfeit gave more effort."

DeSanto escaped early in the second period. Dryden was hit with a stalling point as DeSanto built a 16-5 lead. DeSanto closed the match with another takedown and a four-point near-fall. Dryden angrily swiped at DeSanto as the match ended. Iowa 15, Minnesota 6.

Murin vs. McKee

McKee opened with a takedown at 1:34 of the first period. Murin escaped with 50 seconds left, and ended the period down 2-1.

McKee escaped 10 seconds into the second period. Murin tied the match with a takedown at 1:20. McKee escaped 15 seconds later and led 4-3 at the end of the period.

Murin escaped the start the third period, tying the match.