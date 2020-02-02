Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Breaking down Sunday's dual meet between Iowa and Michigan State.

Dual facts

Time and place — Noon (CST), Jennison Field House, East Lansing, Mich.

TV — BTN-Plus and FloWrestling (online)

Radio — KXIC (800-AM) and Hawkeye All-Access

Records — Iowa 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten), Michigan State 6-7 (1-5)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads 39-15-2. The Hawkeyes have won the last nine, with shutouts in three of the last four meetings.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 11-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 12-2) or Paul Glynn (Sr., 3-2). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-1) or Carter Happel (Jr., 6-5). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 14-1). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 12-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 14-1). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 9-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 19-4). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 11-3). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 14-0).

Michigan State lineup

125 — Logan Griffin (Sr., 17-9) or Ethan Curtin (Jr., 6-9). 133 — Garrett People (Sr., 14-11). 141 — Matt Santos (Jr., 12-10). 149 — Alex Hrisopoulos (Jr., 11-10). 157 — Jake Tucker (Jr., 22-5). 165 — Drew Hughes (Jr., 13-8). or Austin Hiles (Jr., 8-7). 174 — Layne Malczewski (Fr., 18-10). 184 — Cam Caffey (Soph., 20-6). 197 — Nick May (Jr., 11-14) or Danny Kruse (Jr., 3-3). 285 — Christian Rebottaro (Jr., 14-11).

What to watch

The Hawkeyes are coming off the 19-17 win over No. 2 Penn State on Friday, and coach Tom Brands said they would have to quickly move ahead to face the Spartans on such short rest.

Michigan State has won just one Big Ten dual this season, and only three of the Spartans are nationally ranked — Tucker, Malczewski and Caffey.

DeSanto is questionable after having to take an injury default in Friday's dual. That could open the door for Glynn, who has experience but not a lot of match work this season.