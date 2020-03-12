HawkeyeMaven
3 Iowa Wrestlers Are Top Seeds

Iowa's Pat Lugo is a No. 1 seed at 149 pounds for next week's NCAA wrestling championships. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Three Iowa wrestlers were named top seeds in their respective weight class when the NCAA released its tournament brackets Wednesday for the Division I national championships in Minneapolis on March 19-21.

Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149), and Alex Marinelli (165) are the top seeds coming off their wins in the Big Ten championships last weekend.

Lee is the two-time defending champion at 125 pounds, winning national titles in 2018 and 2019 as the No. 3 seed.

Marinelli, 20-1 this season, is the top seed at 165 for the second consecutive year. 

Lugo enters the tournament with a record of 21-1.

Iowa's Michael Kemerer is a No. 2 seed at 174. Tony Cassioppi is a 3 seed at 285. Jacob Warner is a 5 seed at 197.

Iowa, ranked No. 1 nationally, is sending its entire 10-man lineup to the tournament.

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

(Seedings designated by #)

125 — #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. #32 Dominic LaJoie (Cornell)/#33 Antonio Mininno (Drexel)

133 — #6 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. #27 Jarrett Trombley (NCST)

141 — #7 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #26 Salvatore Profaci (American)

149 — #1 Pat Lugo (Iowa) vs. #32 Greg Gaxiola (Fresno State)/#33 Selwyn Porter (The Citadel)

157 — #8 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. #25 Jacob Wright (Fresno State)

165 — #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. #32 Tyler Meisinger (Michigan)/#33 Cam Coy (Virginia)

174 — #2 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. #31 Cody Hughes (Virginia Tech)

184 — #11 Abe Assad (Iowa) vs. Dylan Wisman (Missouri)

197 — #5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #28 Landon Pelham (CMU)

285 — #3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #30 Andrew Gunning (North Carolina)

