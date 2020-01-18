Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Breaking down Saturday's dual meet between Iowa and Nebraska.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM), Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 6-0, Nebraska 5-1

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Nebraska is No. 7 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 32-10-1. The Hawkeyes have won the last 10 duals.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 8-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 10-1). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 12-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 9-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 12-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 6-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 17-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-2). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 11-0).

Nebraska lineup

125 — Alex Thompson (Fr., 6-8). 133 — Ridge Lovett (Fr., 8-4). 141 — Chad Red Jr. (Jr., 10-4). 149 — Collin Purinton (Sr., 10-4). 157 — Peyton Robb (Fr., 12-2). 165 — Isaiah White (Sr., 12-1). 174 — Mikey Labriola (Soph., 13-3). 184 — Taylor Venz (Jr., 11-4). 197 — Eric Schultz (Jr., 14-2). 285 — Christian Lance (Sr., 9-4).

Fast facts

• Lee has scored bonus points in all eight of his matches this season. Only four times this season has a Lee match gone into the second period.

• Saturday's dual features 19 wrestlers in the national rankings. Thompson is the only unranked wrestler competing.

Matches to watch

Four of Saturday's matches involve wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally — Murin vs. Red, Marinelli vs. White, Kemerer vs. Labriola and Assad vs. Venz.