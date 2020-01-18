HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Iowa's Alex Marinelli is 12-0 this season heading into Saturday's dual with Nebraska. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Saturday's dual meet between Iowa and Nebraska.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM), Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 6-0, Nebraska 5-1

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Nebraska is No. 7 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 32-10-1. The Hawkeyes have won the last 10 duals.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 8-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 10-1). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 12-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 9-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 12-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 6-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 17-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-2). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 11-0).

Nebraska lineup

125 — Alex Thompson (Fr., 6-8). 133 — Ridge Lovett (Fr., 8-4). 141 — Chad Red Jr. (Jr., 10-4). 149 — Collin Purinton (Sr., 10-4). 157 — Peyton Robb (Fr., 12-2). 165 — Isaiah White (Sr., 12-1). 174 — Mikey Labriola (Soph., 13-3). 184 — Taylor Venz (Jr., 11-4). 197 — Eric Schultz (Jr., 14-2). 285 — Christian Lance (Sr., 9-4).

Fast facts

• Lee has scored bonus points in all eight of his matches this season. Only four times this season has a Lee match gone into the second period.

• Saturday's dual features 19 wrestlers in the national rankings. Thompson is the only unranked wrestler competing.

Matches to watch

Four of Saturday's matches involve wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally — Murin vs. Red, Marinelli vs. White, Kemerer vs. Labriola and Assad vs. Venz.

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Fran On Fans

Iowa coach appreciated the crowd at Friday's game.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Connor

Coach's son had 13 rebounds and five assists.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Howard On Iowa's Win

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Garza On Friday's Win

Junior center had 33 points against Wolverines.

John Bohnenkamp

An Exhausting Win For Hawkeyes Over Michigan

Iowa responds in closing minutes of 90-83 victory.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan

Hawkeyes play host to Wolverines.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Knows To Expect Anything

Iowa center knows Wolverines are capable of any defensive strategy.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick Sore From Time Off, But He Wants To Keep Playing

Iowa guard is coming back from foot injury.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named To Sporting News List

Iowa center is named a Midseason All-American.

John Bohnenkamp

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Hawkeyes travel to play the Gophers.

John Bohnenkamp