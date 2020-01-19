HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Nebraska

John Bohnenkamp

Welcome to the live thread for tonight's Iowa-Nebraska wrestling dual.

Dual facts

Time and place — 8:03 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — KXIC (800-AM), Hawkeye All-Access (online)

Records — Iowa 6-0, Nebraska 5-1

Rankings — Iowa is No. 1 and Nebraska is No. 7 in the NWCA Division I coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 32-10-1. The Hawkeyes have won the last 10 duals.

Iowa lineup

125 — Spencer Lee (Jr., 8-0). 133 — Austin DeSanto (Jr., 10-1). 141 — Max Murin (Soph., 10-0). 149 — Pat Lugo (Sr., 12-0). 157 — Kaleb Young (Jr., 9-2). 165 — Alex Marinelli (Jr., 12-0). 174 — Michael Kemerer (Sr., 6-0). 184 — Abe Assad (Fr., 17-3). 197 — Jacob Warner (Soph., 10-2). 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Fr., 11-0).

Nebraska lineup

125 — Alex Thompson (Fr., 6-8). 133 — Ridge Lovett (Fr., 8-4) or Zak Hensley (Sr., 4-2). 141 — Chad Red Jr. (Jr., 10-4). 149 — Collin Purinton (Sr., 10-4). 157 — Peyton Robb (Fr., 12-2). 165 — Isaiah White (Sr., 12-1). 174 — Mikey Labriola (Soph., 13-3). 184 — Taylor Venz (Jr., 11-4). 197 — Eric Schultz (Jr., 14-2). 285 — Christian Lance (Sr., 9-4) or David Jensen (Sr., 10-3).

Comments

Wrestling

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Howard On Iowa's Win

John Bohnenkamp

by

billso

An Exhausting Win For Hawkeyes Over Michigan

Iowa responds in closing minutes of 90-83 victory.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Top-ranked Hawkeyes begin three-dual home stretch.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Fans

Iowa coach appreciated the crowd at Friday's game.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Connor

Coach's son had 13 rebounds and five assists.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Garza On Friday's Win

Junior center had 33 points against Wolverines.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan

Hawkeyes play host to Wolverines.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Knows To Expect Anything

Iowa center knows Wolverines are capable of any defensive strategy.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick Sore From Time Off, But He Wants To Keep Playing

Iowa guard is coming back from foot injury.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named To Sporting News List

Iowa center is named a Midseason All-American.

John Bohnenkamp